We accelerate the new Mercedes-Benz C-Class; luxury sedan changed everything

The first Mercedes-Benz C-Class arrived in Brazil in 1994, less than a year after debuting in Europe. At the time, it was called “Baby Benz”, as it was the brand’s smallest sedan. Well, it soon became successful here, whether because of the three-pointed star on the grid, or because of the refinement behind the wheel. Now, 27 years have passed and the C-Class has reached its sixth generation. Changed everything again.

The new C-Class is more powerful, more technological and, consequently, more interesting. In other words, the new generation has everything to attract the Brazilian clientele. According to Mercedes-Benz, the sedan has already represented around 50% of the brand’s sales in the country. However, a year ago, the model was no longer made locally, at the Iracemápolis (SP) factory – sold this year to the Chinese at Great Wall Motors.

Day to meet the 2022 version

At the invitation of Mercedes-Benz, the Car Journal accelerated the 2022 sedan line in the first hand in Brazil. For now, in closed circuit. It is noteworthy that the model began to be sold in Europe in March of this year. Now in the sixth generation, it was completely overhauled and even brings items from the Class S, the biggest and most expensive sedan of the three-pointed star brand.

There are 65 hp difference between the 1994 and current versions. On the 2022 model, the 2.0 liter in-line four-cylinder delivers 258 horsepower and a torque of 40.8 mkgf. And that’s not all. The lightweight hybrid system adds a 48-volt electric, called the EQ Boost. Through it, the C-Class develops up to 27 extra hp, as well as 20.4 mkgf more torque. The drive is rear and the automatic transmission has 9 gears.

Price and content

For BRL 399,900, the version C 300 AMG Line is already in pre-sales in Brazil. But, to dealers, it only arrives in the second half of January. Did you notice that the model is quite expensive when compared to the competition? the archrival BMW 3 Series, for example, part of R$ 279,950 in the entry version. In other words, a difference that exceeds R$100 thousand.

But the high price charged in Brazil is justified by the package chosen by Mercedes-Benz. Among the treats, it offers – for the first time in the line – four-zone air conditioning. The front seats have memory and heating. And the new C-Class will be the brand’s first model to bring the latest version of MBUX multimedia with virtual assistant. Available for now only in the new S-Class (which hasn’t arrived here yet), the Artificial Intelligence system is smarter than previous generations.

Another novelty is the C-Class’s central screen, which, after all, is touch-sensitive. And what a screen! After all, it’s 11.9 inches in vertical layout, has excellent resolution and easy controls. Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are wirelessly connected. Also, there is induction smartphone charger. Furthermore, it has the new generation of Mercedes-Benz User Experience (MBUX). In other words, the car obeys voice commands and even has augmented reality GPS navigation.

Such content is the explanation for the delay of the model in arriving in Brazil. It was for October, but the semiconductor crisis made possible the arrival of the first cars only now in December.

The interior, in short, is completely new. From the steering wheel to the dashboard and door trims house touch sensitive keys. However, in practice, the commands are not so easy to handle. In this first contact, simple actions such as increasing the volume on the radio or adjusting the mirrors required greater attention. However, the finish is exquisite.

First contact

The meeting at Haras Tuiuti, in the interior of São Paulo, was scheduled for the morning. After the appropriate presentations, it’s time to admire the sedan a little, which has the AMG Line package in this 2022 line – even with an option of matte color for the body. Thus – as the surname suggests -, the new C-Class gained a sporty air from the AMG. The C63 version should come to Brazil, but when, says the manufacturer.

Generally speaking, the front bumper has new contours, the headlights are more elongated and the taillights – for the first time in the Class C sedan – invade the trunk lid. Lighting is Full LEDs. The wheels are 19″ and, with a taller tailgate (where there is an AMG-style rear spoiler), the trunk has gone from 450 to 455 liters.

However, the icing on the cake is the new grid. Not for the chrome frieze that flanks the famous brand logo, but for the various little stars that make up the grille and give it a sporty finish.

Once on board, it’s time to get started using the button on the dashboard. When taking the wheel, it is completely understandable why the C-Class has conquered 40 thousand Brazilians since 1994 – and sold more than 10 million units worldwide.

The progressive acceleration and the almost imperceptible gearshift engagements – which have gained more speed and comfort, Mercedes-Benz guarantees – make driving extremely pleasurable. The only caveat is the brake pedal, which is too light. At first, it is strange. But it’s something the C-Class driver will get used to.

6 seconds to 100 km/h

Weighing 1,675 kilos, the sedan doesn’t make a dent when we step on the pedal on the right. Up to 100 km/h is 6 seconds. According to Mercedes-Benz, that’s 250 km/h of top speed. It wasn’t possible to reach the limit, even on the track, but it wasn’t for fear, after all, there are brake assistants and active for evasion maneuvers. Which, incidentally, recharges the 48V engine.

Band and blind spot assistants are also in the package. As well as the five selectable driving modes, ranging from the most economical to the most sporty. An addendum: unlike some models, Eco mode does not generate loss of air conditioning power.

At Sport, however, the big thing is the change in the turbine’s pressure range. Even the engine sound can be heard through the speakers. The engine roar changes. And no compromise on comfort. Point for the Comfort suspension, which is far from soft – it has just the right amount of stiffness, delivering exceptional dynamic balance.

At the wheel, to follow the information on the instrument panel (in this case, a 12.3″ screen with seven customization options), it is possible to count on the head-up display, so there is no need to take your eyes off the track And it was a shame not to be at night, after all, the headlights – with adaptive high beam assistant – have a range of 600 meters.

After work, it’s time to park (it has a Park Assist and a 360-degree camera), close the panoramic sunroof and, finally, take my cell phone out of one of the USB ports scattered around the cabin. First, that last poke at the interior light package, which offers 64 shades. The Mercedes-Benz C-Class has never been so modern and full of electronics.

Technology features MBUX and augmented reality navigation

impeccable finish

Design inspired by the AMG line made the sedan even more beautiful High Price

Sensitive brake pedal

Touch buttons are not always so accurate Mercedes-Benz C 300 AMG Line Motor 2.0, in-line 4-cylinder, gasoline, turbo power 258 hp + 27 hp (electric) at 5,800 rpm Torque 40.8 mkgf + 20.4 mkgf (electric) – between 2,000 rpm and 3,200 rpm) Exchange Automatic, 9 gears Maximum speed 250 km/h (electronically limited) Fuel tank 66 liters

