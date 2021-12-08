We are confident that our plan is the best for Latam’s creditors, says Azul – Economy

The CEO of Blue, John Rodgerson, spoke again this Monday about the plan presented by Latam to creditors under Chapter 11 in the United States, equivalent to the judicial reorganization in Brazil. “We are confident that our plan is the best (for Latam’s creditors). You will hear a lot of noise in the coming months (about the plan), we will let the creditors come to us”, he said during the Azul Day event for investors.

Azul confidentially submitted on November 11, 2021, together with some creditors of Latam, a non-binding proposal regarding a business combination, but withdrew after Latam presented a reorganization plan that foresees an injection of US$ 8.19 billion , above the US$ 5 billion foreseen in the Azul proposal.

Latam faces the Chapter 11 process since last year and, in parallel, Azul started onslaughts to buy control of the Chilean rival.

At the event for investors, Rodgerson praised the work developed by the Ministry of Infrastructure to promote airport auctions, especially the 7th round next year. This round should increase the capacity of important terminals like Congonhas (SP), where the company sees opportunities to increase departures.