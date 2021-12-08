We tested Claro’s ultra-fast standalone 5G connection

I was at Claro’s headquarters to get to know the company’s 5G SA (standalone) network, and I was very impressed with what I saw. In tests, I reached a maximum speed of 1.7 Gbps, but if I had stayed there longer, I believe I could have surpassed that value.

The visit was made at the invitation of Motorola, to test the 5G connectivity of the Moto G200, launched today by the company. In addition to the Moto G200, I took the iPhone 13 (another device I’m evaluating) to test it too, but despite being compatible, it still doesn’t work with any 5G SA network in Brazil, only on 5G NSA networks. Apple will even release an update for the device to connect with SA networks.

Tests of Claro’s standalone 5G with Moto G200 / Photo: Nick Ellis

Since the reception of the building, the device was already connected to the 5G network, with a very high speed, almost 1 Gbps. Upon arriving at the testing area, the speed increased a lot. In the photo above, I reached 1.5 Gbps, but in tests, the speed was even faster.

It is worth noting that the transmitter was in the room next to the one where I did the tests, which we did not have access to. Anyway, the closer I got to the wall, the faster the connection, so I believe the speed would be even higher if I had it in the room itself.

5G standalone far surpasses 5G DSS

Claro’s 5G SA network uses the 3.5 GHz frequency band, bought by the company in the 5G auction last month for R$ 338 million (lot B1, the most coveted).

The standalone 5G, which is also known as pure 5G, has a much higher speed than the 5G DSS, which the company pioneered in Brazil last year. We have also tested Claro’s 5G DSS network here, but there is no possible comparison between them.

With 5G SA, in addition to much higher download and upload speeds, it also offers very low latency, with a much faster network response.

During the visit, I also spoke with Fabio Maeda from Claro about the difference between 5G SA and NSA (non-standalone), download speeds, the importance of low latency and the applications of 5G technology, see below.

