Were Mila Moreira and Clodovil brothers? Journalist unravels the past and says yes

According to information, Mila Moreira, who died this week, was the sister of the stylist who died in 2009; Look

The actress Mila Moreira she was the presenter’s “sister” Clodovil Hernardes. The journalist Fernando Poffo revealed the story that looks like a soap opera plot on his social networks.

In a series of publications, the professional who knows a lot about the backstage of the famous, revealed that the actress who died this week at the age of 75 was living in a fraternal relationship with the stylist who died in 2009.

In addition to various tributes, a debate was soon started on social networks, from different publications.

“I counted the gossip in half and then there was a slight euphoria. So I’ll tell you right away who was Mila Moreira’s brother without almost anyone knowing – at least it wasn’t publicly spoken. She was Clodovil’s sister, with whom she had a lot of partnership as a model and also on TV”, he said on social media.

The journalist then told details of the story.“The story is as follows: her father owned hotels in downtown São Paulo and ended up having a son out of wedlock, with a maid at one of the hotels. He did not take the child and the chambermaid with indigenous descent managed to get a couple to adopt her”

According to the journalist’s information, they were very close. “The Spanish couple, the Hernandez, lived near the hotel and raised Clodovil, who never accepted the biological family – except for his sister, Mila. He kept in touch with her and, not only that, he played several works in partnership”, continued.

“Mila and Clodovil got along really well and he even introduced her eventually as ‘a sister’, implying that it was because of the partnership and such. It was their plaything to keep the secret is to live on good as good brothers and partners. May you be toasting and laughing right now”, concluded.

But some time later, journalist Mauricio Gyboski also spoke and said that the story is false. He rescued an old story in which she said the two were just great friends.

“Would Clodovil and Mila Moreira be brothers? None of that. “We are great friends, a relationship that was born independently of fashion and I only paraded for him on the basis of friendship”. Mila in an article for Cidinha Campos, O Fluminense, 1983″, posted on Twitter.

What’s the truth? At the moment, no one knows.

See the theory:

THE DEATH OF MILA MOREIRA

The actress died at the age of 72 and shone in dozens of soap operas on television. She was very popular with the public and was marked by chic and sophisticated characters.

Mila Moreira he started his career as a model until he started acting in 1979, when he was one of the highlights of the soap opera brown icing. She recently talked about starting on television.

