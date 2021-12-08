What are the benefits of honey and how to identify

Honey has numerous nutritional properties for health, and can also be therapeutic, as it is rich in vitamins and antioxidants.

Honey, if included in a healthy diet, can protect cells from premature aging and regulate triglyceride levels. Because honey also helps fight diseases such as cardiovascular problems, fight viruses and bacteria and relieve sore throats.

However, the frequent use of honey may not be a very good thing, due to its composition rich in calories and sugar, it can contribute to weight gain and diabetes.

Check out the main benefits that mine can offer for your health in our articles.

benefits of honey

The use of honey can benefit by increasing the body’s defenses, due to its antioxidant power, decreasing the risk of heart attack, increasing immunity and treating some types of cancer.

By increasing blood flow, honey can reduce clot formation and thus lower blood pressure and help prevent heart disease.

Honey is a great ally in fighting cholesterol, as it tends to reduce cholesterol considered “bad” (LDL) in the human body, leaving only the good (HDL) in high.

For flu and respiratory problems, honey is very important for the functioning of immune agents.

How to know if honey is pure?

The origin of the honey is something extremely important, because if the honey is diluted or altered, its benefits will be almost nil.

Honey is considered pure when it takes a long time to be absorbed, so test it with a paper towel, drip the honey and wait. If absorption takes time, it is pure.

To find out about honey adulteration, the water test can be essential, so put a spoonful of honey in a glass of water. If the honey sinks, it is pure.

Honey that is quickly diluted with water is considered adulterated, that is, it has no health benefits.

