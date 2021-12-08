What can you buy with the Mega da Virada prize? | spend well

Have you thought about what to do with BRL 350 million ? the award of Mega-Sena of the Turn this year seems to be able to make anyone able to retire, regardless of age or lifestyle. But is it really like that? Or does “spending” have a limit even with an amount of this size?

Here in the Investing Value, we tell you what the winner can make with that money and where is this limit.

With the Mega da Virada prize, the winner is able to buy not just one, but 42 copies of the most expensive car in Brazil.

The car in question is the Lamborghini Aventador SVJ Roadster, which has a V12 engine, with 770 horsepower, goes from 0 to 100 kilometers per hour in 2.8 seconds and reaches 350 km/h of top speed. The price? The trifle of R$8.2 million.

It’s just important to remember that, if the Mega winner chooses to have one of these in the garage, it’s necessary to set aside some (good) money for costs such as property tax and insurance. So it is. If the insurance of the Fiat Mobi (cheapest 0km car in Brazil) It’s about time of death, imagine a Lamborghini.

speaking of the Fiat Mobi, guess how many copies of it the winner of Mega da Virada could buy? No more, no less than 7,293 cars.

Although the cheapest 0km car in the country costs almost R$ 50 thousand (you didn’t read it wrong), the prize is so high that the winner could open a rental store only for copies of the Fiat Mobi.

The dream of own house (or mansion)

According to FipeZap, a 50m² property in São Paulo costs, on average, R$465.6 thousand. already in the Rio de Janeiro, this amount drops to BRL 458.3 thousand. In Brasília, a property with the same dimension would cost R$ 381.7 thousand, on average. These are the three cities with the most expensive square meter in the country.

With the MegaSena award, the buyer could have 751 apartments in São Paulo, 763 in Rio and 916 in Brasília.

If he opted for cheaper capitals, he could have 1,647 apartments of 50m² in Campo Grande, where a property of this type costs on average BRL 212.5 thousand; 1620 apartments in Goiânia, where each one costs BRL 216 thousand; or 1615 in João Pessoa, where each one costs BRL 216.7 thousand.

But, let’s face it, the winner of Mega da Virada would probably want something more luxurious, right? In December of last year, the most expensive apartment in Rio de Janeiro was offered for sale for “only” R$ 65 million. The 3,900 m² property has four floors, a swimming pool, hanging garden, sauna, spa, barbecue and games room. The view is turned to Sugarloaf Mountain.

If he chose one of these, the winner of Mega da Virada would not only be able to buy it, but would also have R$ 285 million left over to pay the condominium and the property tax for the following years.

own business owner

There are those who say that even with that much money, he would not retire. Many, however, would like to move from employees to employers. One idea, then, would be to open a franchise of a brand that is already consolidated.

According to Brazilian Franchising Association (ABF), The boticario is the largest franchise in Brazil, with more than 3,000 units and 900 franchisees. The investment to be made is BRL 510 thousand. With the Mega Sena award, the winner could invest in 686 perfumery franchises.

O McDonalds, of course, appears in second place. The investment, however, is higher: from BRL 2.5 million to BRL 4.2 million. But that wouldn’t be a problem for the winner of Mega da Virada, that could open from 83 to 140 stores in the network.

The third place goes to the cocoa show. The Brazilian brand of fine chocolates requires a much more affordable investment: from BRL 60 thousand to BRL 200 thousand. The Mega winner could therefore have from 1,750 to 5,833 stores! It’s chocolate for Tim Maia no fault!

Spending part of the prize money on a luxurious wardrobe, with overpriced pieces, might even seem like an unintelligent choice at first.

However, a report published by the consultancy Knight Frank, showed that the bags from Hermes, especially the models birkin and kelly, recorded a 13% growth in price in 2019. In July of last year, a copy of the Hermes Diamond Himalaya Birkin, created in 2016, was sold for about $300,000 in an online auction.

According to report data Art Market Research, handbags were the luxury goods that appreciated the most in the last 10 years, with an 83% increase in prices. Old coins appreciated about 20%, first edition books 40% and luxury watches 72%.

If the winner wants to bet on this deal, with the dollar at R$ 5.69, he would need disburse R$ 1.7 million in a copy of the Hermès Diamond Himalaya Birkin. But with that much money, he could buy 176 of them and open your own store. The big problem would be finding who would buy the items (especially in the current crisis in Brazil).

What’s up? What would you spend the prize on if you were the winner?