Mothers and grandmothers always have recipes and miracle teas for anything and everything we feel. So maybe you’ve heard of guava leaf tea. If you still don’t know what it is, today, November 29, 2021, here at Horta e Jardim & Cia, let’s talk to you what is guava leaf tea for! So, if you want to know more about it, read in full and check out all the uses of this tea.

Guava leaf: understand more

Anyone who has a guava tree in their backyard or lives near a place with this tree has many benefits. Both because of the fruit and because of the leaf. The leaf has antioxidant and anti-inflammatory effects as well, which guarantees many benefits for those who take advantage of it. Check out how to do this below.

What is guava leaf tea for?

As seen, there are characteristics of the guava leaf that are important and that pass through the tea to the people who drink it. It’s a quick way to deal with some hurdles and still guarantee nutrients. Check out the benefits below:

Improved digestion

Those who drink guava leaf tea usually have a problem related to food digestion. And with the action of guava leaf tea this is solved.

Good plant for diabetes sufferers

Those with high glycemic indexes can count on guava tea to reduce them. After drinking the leaf tea, the sugar level decreases and helps the person to maintain a stable average. It is also a very good tea for those suffering from LDL cholesterol, known as the bad cholesterol for the human body.

healing effect

Due to the anti-inflammatory characteristics of the guava leaf, it has a healing effect on the human body. So if you are suffering from something you want to heal, leaf tea can be an excellent natural remedy! What about?

How to make guava leaf tea?

First you will need to separate some leaves from the guava tree. About 10 sheets are more than enough. After that, boil the water. Then, while you wait, set aside a lid for the pot or a cloth to put over the top of the pot.

When the water starts to boil you can add the leaves and wait half a minute with the pan covered or covered with the cloth. Then turn off the heat and let the mixture rest to infuse for another 15 minutes. Finally, later, when the tea is already concentrated and not so hot, you can drink it and get ready for the benefits!

