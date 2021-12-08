what to do with Magalu papers? – Market – Estadão E-Investidor – The main news of the financial market

Last year, actions linked to e-commerce were greatly benefited by the new needs brought by the pandemic. Social distancing caused a boom in online shopping and the shares of the main companies in the sector jumped on the stock exchange.

Magazine Luiza (MGLU3) shares, one of the biggest players in electronic retail, appreciated 109.8% between January and December 2020, going from R$ 12.05 to R$ 24.95.

However, in 2021, this scenario was reversed. Those who have MGLU3 in their portfolio have seen assets melt over the past 11 months. In accumulated terms, the devaluation in this year is around 69%. Until the close of last Tuesday (7), the shares were trading at R$7.62, after starting the year at the level of R$25. the beginning of December, the drop was 63%.

And it’s not just Magazine Luiza that’s suffering. Overall, the shares of the main names in e-commerce collapsed in the period, such as Via (VIIA3) and Americanas (AMER3), which are also with negative returns of 45% and 60%, respectively. The macro scenario contributed to this panorama. The escalation of inflation, and as a result of rising interest rates, hit the pockets of families and companies very linked to economic cycles and that depend on consumption, such as retailers.

“The macro assumptions have worsened since the middle of the year, such as the expectation for activity growth (GDP). This made us review the prices of all companies downwards, not just Magazine Luiza”, says Flávia Meireles, an analyst at Ágora Investimentos.

At the same time, increased competition in e-commerce should pressure margins. Meireles recalls that, in addition to strong internal competition between Magalu, Americanas, Via and Mercado Livre (MELI34), major foreign players entered the country between 2020 and 2021, such as Shopee and AliExpress, which opened the platform for Brazilian sellers .

On November 16, Mercado Livre inaugurated a distribution center in São Paulo focused on white goods (refrigerators, washers, dryers, etc), one of the main areas in which Magazine Luiza operates. The news put even more pressure on the company’s shares, which closed that trading session down 12.65%.

Results below expectations

Aside from these factors, the results of the 3rd quarter of the Trajano family company were worse than expectations. Sales of physical stores dropped 14.6% compared to the same quarter in 2020 and the EBITDA of R$351 million was below expectations. The adjusted net income of R$22.6 million measured between July and September 2021 represents a decrease of almost 90% compared to the amount in the same period in 2020, of R$215.9 million.

Roberto Nemr, an analyst at Ohmresearch, also sees a challenging macro scenario for retailers and results below expectations in the last quarter. “It was well beyond expectations both in sales and in margins. And for a company like Magazine Luiza, which is valued due to growth, which is not cheap, it’s bad. Since its peak, we have seen a precipitous drop in shares, the company is worth ⅓ of what it was already worth”, he says.

The specialist also highlights the fall in international pairs. “The Free Market itself, the most valuable in the sector in Latin America, dropped from US$1,700 to US$1,100, a substantial loss. So it is very difficult for MELI to fall and other companies in the sector not to fall too”, he explains. “Alibaba has been at its lows since its IPO, Amazon until it held back, but in emerging markets all e-commerce retailers have fallen,” explains Nemr.

Will stocks return to the top?

According to the experts consulted by the E-Investor, the shares should not return to the level seen at the beginning of the year, at least in the short term. Ágora Investimentos’ target price for the end of 2022 is R$17.

“We had already expected bad results from Magazine Luiza, but it came even worse”, says Meireles. “We are cautious with the paper, it may fall more. We prefer to wait for the next results and an improvement in the macro scenario. Now we have no reason to recommend the purchase.”

Ativa Investimentos also looks carefully at the macro data on inflation and interest. “The sector is facing a very challenging scenario, so we are being very selective in the choice of actions”, says the company. “Magalu has a very good execution history, has a very complete logistics ecosystem, a robust digital platform, it is a company we like, but for the coming months there is not a very favorable situation.”

Nemr, on the other hand, sees better opportunities in the sector. For the analyst, the price of foreign giants, such as Alibaba, is more attractive. Among Brazilian companies, Americanas (AMER3) would be better capturing the resumption of purchases in physical stores in the ‘post-pandemic’ period.

“The great achievement in retail papers has passed, but I don’t believe the price will return to the peak (recorded in January), he explains. “First, because less economic growth is expected, there won’t be another e-commerce boom as seen in the pandemic,” explains Nemr.

