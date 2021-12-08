What will Bolsonaro say at Biden’s pro-democracy summit

Mariana Sanches – @mariana_sanches

From BBC News Brasil in Washington

9 hours ago

At Biden's pro-democracy summit, Bolsonaro will defend freedom of expression in allusion to Trump, banned from social media for his behavior during the invasion of the US Congress on January 6, 2020

With less than a month to go before the first anniversary of the January 6, 2020 invasion of the United States Congress, Americans will host a gathering of leaders from 110 countries whose main theme is democracy.

The event has a dual character. First, it wants to show that the US continues to consider itself a beacon for the democratic world, despite the scenes staged by supporters of then-President Donald Trump who tried to stop Democrat Joe Biden’s certification as the new US president.

Second, it wants to try to foster allied commitments to democracy – at a low level around the world – and to reach out to some countries, while lashing out at others, especially the autocratic nations China and Russia.

“Biden has identified a decline in people’s perception of democracy as a regime that can deliver solutions to their lives, especially in the economy, in the pandemic,” the former Undersecretary of the State Department for the Western Hemisphere told BBC News Brasil Thomas Shannon, who commanded the embassy in Brazil between 2010 and 2013.

Shannon notes, however, that the motivation for the encounter is not limited to this overall diagnosis. “It’s not just that. The summit serves to reflect the change in the international scenario that the government is talking about, but also to think about what is happening within the United States itself. And, in a way, the government is projecting its concerns with its own policy in a global environment,” says Shannon, recalling the attack on Congress.

In this scenario, one of the guests at the event prepares to make a defense that touches, at least indirectly, the trauma of the hosts. Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro must use the space as an opportunity to defend freedom of expression in an absolute way, especially on social media.

The theme gained momentum as a Brazilian government flag right after the then-American President Donald Trump was permanently banned or suspended from social media for a long period in the wake of the invasion of the Capitol.

The platforms considered that on that Jan. 6, instead of ordering his followers to stop any acts of violence, Trump encouraged their action against the Capitol by insisting, without evidence, in the speech that the presidential election had been rigged.

Twitter canceled Trump's account last Friday, days after the Capitol invasion

From inside the White House, as scenes of Congress’ depredation played across the world in real time, Trump said, “These are the things and events that happen when a sacred and crushing electoral victory is snatched so unceremoniously and cruelly from the greats. patriots who have been treated badly and unfairly for so long.”

Banning the networks took away his gigantic political megaphone: Trump spoke directly to nearly 90 million followers on Twitter alone and used the networks not just for campaigning but for governing.

With a style, strategy and ideological bent similar to Trump’s, Bolsonaro took the episode experienced by the American as a lesson and, in Brazil, tried to change the regulatory framework of the internet.

Domestically, Supreme Court decisions have also imposed defeat on their supporters, such as the creator of the Terça Livre page, Allan do Santos, who had the page extinct for spreading false news.

Bolsonaro himself had a live taken down from the platforms after wrongly associating the Covid-19 vaccine and the occurrence of AIDS. Para tentar evitar ser alvo do que aconteceu a Trump, em setembro, Bolsonaro assinou uma Medida Provisória (MP) que vedava que empresas como Google, Facebook e Twitter deletassem contas ou conteúdos que espalhem desinformação na internet, inclusive sobre o processo eleitoral. The MP was eventually returned to Planalto by the Senate and lost its validity.

But that didn’t dampen Bolsonaro’s interest in the topic. His aides maintain a close relationship with Trump’s allies, such as Jason Miller, who runs a social network that promises to be a clear space for the discourse of the global right. Bolsonaro took the matter to the UN plenary in September, and now he must again make an international defense of the case in the US – without, however, making any mention of Trump’s name or his specific case.

What else will Bolsonaro say?

Despite this, and the record of Bolsonaro’s statements, which a Brazilian ambassador classified privately as “incompatible with the post of head of state”, there is an expectation at the Foreign Ministry that Bolsonaro will not attract controversy to himself.

With a style, strategy and ideological bent similar to Trump's, Bolsonaro took the episode experienced by the American as a lesson and, in Brazil, he tried to change the regulatory framework of the internet

That’s because the president has moderated his tone about the Brazilian elections recently. If last August, during a visit by envoys of the American president Biden to Brasília, Bolsonaro made public statements that the Brazilian electoral system would not be safe, in November he said that this “is a closed matter. We have come to believe in electronic voting”.

Furthermore, according to the perception of Brazilian diplomats, the agenda for democracy does not seem to be on the agenda of the president’s electoral campaign, which is running for reelection in 2022, and for that very reason it would have low potential to be explored in networks.

This will be the second summit proposed by Biden in which Bolsonaro participates. In the first, on the climate, its participation was considered moderate. Now, Itamaraty is betting that he will tend to follow the script put together by diplomats more than he did in his speech at the United Nations, in September, an event dear to his followers.

The Brazilian president will only have 3 minutes to speak, in a previously recorded message – therefore, no chance for improvisation. According to people who saw the draft of the speech, he will say that Brazil is a “full democracy” in all aspects, with free elections, independence between Powers and the active press.

There should be no pressure from the Americans for any type of commitment specific to Brazil.

“It will be a very frank discussion about some of the challenges we face. Here in the United States we have our own challenges to democracy, and we want to look at the work and make commitments about the way forward. I think it’s an opportunity for Brazil. Brazilian companies have faced challenges over time and demonstrated their strength. But I think we can always have a conversation about how each of our democracies can be better,” said Juan Gonzalez, head of the White House for Latin American Affairs, about the meeting.

Although speaking in frank conversation, diplomats heard by BBC News Brasil claim that the Summit’s virtual format should allow little or no interaction between leaders and, therefore, have little practical effects.

A real-time virtual discussion is expected, but the participation of the leaders is voluntary and there are doubts about how this meeting would take place. Bolsonaro must not participate in this part of the summit.

It is also unlikely that, with more than a hundred participating countries, the event will end with some list of democratic commitments that all leaders will agree to make.

“Unfortunately, the summit seems to be turning into nothing more than a good opportunity to pose for photography. I don’t see a deep agenda at stake here. to parallel meetings from which more relevant issues could emerge,” says Ryan Berg, a specialist in Latin America at the Center for Strategic and International Studies, in Washington.

Why was Brazil invited?

A priority in the Biden government, the climate issue should only be dealt with laterally at the meeting on democracy, which takes place on December 9th and 10th. It was a central topic at the first summit organized by the management, in April

The list of more than one hundred American guests was also the subject of discussion and controversy. In a gesture interpreted by Beijing as provocation, Biden invited Taiwan to the meeting, which China does not recognize as independent. A few days ago, Chinese diplomacy released a document entitled “China: A Democracy that Works”, in which it argues that the country is more democratic than the United States because it responds better to the wishes of its people.

For the American audience, the invitation to Brazil was included as controversial. ABC News wrote that “some controversial government choices due to flirtations with authoritarianism – or at least the distance from democratic values ​​- include Brazil, India, the Philippines, Poland and Serbia.”

Asked about the topic, Gonzalez defended the Brazilian presence on Biden’s list. “I think Brazil definitely needs a seat at the table because, if you look at the trajectory of Brazilian democracy, I think Brazilian democratic institutions have a lot to teach the world about democracy,” said the White House adviser.

For Ambassador Sérgio Amaral, who commanded the Brazilian embassy in Washington between 2016 and 2019 and is an advisor to the Brazilian Center for International Relations (CEBRI), diplomatically speaking, neither the US could refuse an invitation to Brazil, nor could Brazil deny its participation .

For him, “despite all the threats to the institutions, they continue to resist, we have an active press and we will have, it seems, free elections next year”, which would accredit Brazil as a full democracy.

According to Amaral, there is “a more enlightened posture by chancellor (Carlos) França, in relation to the dark years of the previous period (by Ernesto Araújo). The problem is not what Brazil is saying, because it has undoubtedly improved, but the that Brazil is doing”.

He specifically mentions the mismatch between the Brazilian environmental promises at the recent Climate Conference, COP-26, and the deforestation figures released by Brazil days after the event, which showed the worst accumulated in 12 months in forest devastation under the Bolsonaro government.

BBC News Brasil found that the Americans, who showed public enthusiasm for Brazil at COP-26, asked questions about the deforestation data after the release and expressed discomfort.

“It’s embarrassing for Brazil to have these numbers showing up. Did they hide them during the COP? I suppose Brazil is not happy with the fact that it has gone further back in the Amazon. It doesn’t sound strange to me that the government hasn’t come (a public) say: ‘Oh, things are terrible’. Governments usually don’t do that. But the fact is that the numbers are there and this will continue to be a problem for Brazil with the United States and Europe”, says the US ambassador Melvyn Levtisky, who commanded the US embassy in Brazil between 1994 and 1998 and is now a professor of international relations at the University of Michigan.

A priority in the Biden government, the climate issue should only be dealt with laterally at the meeting on democracy, which takes place on December 9th and 10th. The environmental agenda was a central issue at the first summit organized by the administration, in April.