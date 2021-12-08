What will Merkel do on her retirement?







In the free time she will gain, Merkel said she intends to reflect on “what really interests her” Photo: DW / Deutsche Welle

Angela Merkel is finally saying goodbye to the post of Federal Chancellor of Germany after 16 years in the country’s most important position. This Wednesday, 8, she must hand over the post to the social democrat Olaf Scholz.

Merkel enjoys preparing plum cake topped with sweet farofa and potato soup, a typical dish during the coldest months in Germany. But in addition to having more time to cook, what will the long-lived German Federal Chancellor – who made the cover of Time magazine as the most powerful woman in the world – do when she retires?

In July, during a visit to Washington, Angela Merkel was asked how she envisions her retirement. Although she had responded evasively on other occasions, this time she made it clear that she would first take a break and not accept invitations. She would need to get used to the fact that her previous tasks “are now being done by someone else”. But he added: “I think I’ll like it.”

In the free time she will gain, she intends to reflect on “what really interests me” – something she has had little time for in the last 16 years. With a mischievous smile, the German Federal Chancellor, who at the time of the question had just received an honorary doctorate from Johns Hopkins University, added: “Then maybe I’ll try to read something, then my eyes will close, because I am I’m tired. Then I’ll get some sleep, and then we’ll see where I reappear.”

Merkel in fiction

A photographic artist and an author of detective novels have already predicted the future: Andreas Mühe photographed a double for the German chancellor in poses that radiate tranquility, even loneliness, and made an exhibition out of her. Police novelist David Safier, on the other hand, believes Merkel will quickly get bored without her busy schedule.

In the humorous detective novel Miss Merkel – Murder at Uckermark, he portrays her struggling with the quiet country life after moving to her holiday home in Brandenburg. Just taking walks and baking cakes? Based on Agatha Christie’s British amateur detective Miss Marple’s thrillers, Safier stumbles Merkel into a murder case and becomes an avid investigator.

It is a humorous book, whose central question is, however, justified. Can someone who, for decades, been busy from early morning until late at night, and who has such a responsibility, relax overnight? “Usually, you only realize what you miss when you don’t have it anymore,” Angela Merkel said recently in Berlin.

Financial guarantee

Last July 17, Angela Merkel turned 67. Financially, she has nothing to worry about. He currently earns €25,000 a month as German federal chancellor. In addition, she is entitled to just over 10,000 euros as a member of the Bundestag, of which she has been a member for over 30 years. When she stops working, she will continue to receive her salary for another three months and then half of it as a transitional allowance, for a maximum of 21 months.

For the subsequent pension, a series of factors enter into the calculation, such as her terms of office as federal chancellor, minister and federal deputy. The value is calculated to the nearest five decimal places, based on a 1953 law. Heads of government in office for at least four years are entitled to 27.74% of the last income. Each additional year on the job increases earnings by 2.39167%, up to a maximum of 71.75%.

Thus, Angela Merkel can expect a pension of around 15,000 euros a month, as well as being entitled to personal protection and a car with a driver, for the rest of her life. In addition, it will have an office within the Parliament in Berlin, with two assistants and a secretary.

Second career in economics?

Even though former government officials are required by law to maintain confidentiality, they are welcome in the business world both as advisers and for their extensive political contacts. Some of Angela Merkel’s predecessors pursued careers in economics.

Helmut Schmidt (term 1974-1982) became editor of the weekly newspaper Die Zeit in 1982, and was a much-applauded speaker. In an interview in 2012, he revealed, “I don’t give talks for less than $15,000.”

Former Federal Chancellors Helmut Kohl (1982-1998) and Gerhard Schröder (1998-2005) also knew how to turn their political past and celebrity into money. Kohl founded a political and strategic consulting firm, which he earned very well as a lobbyist and consultant.

Gerhard Schröder came under fire when, in 2005, just a few months after leaving government, he placed himself at the service of the Nord Stream pipeline company, a subsidiary of Russian Gazprom. In his government, he had campaigned for the pipeline.

In the meantime, it was stipulated by law that, before taking up a position in the business world, former members of the government must question the Federal Chancellery whether their activities “would harm the public interests”. An ethics committee advises the government, which in case of doubt can impose a waiting period of up to 18 months.

So far, Merkel has not commented on whether she would assume a new position or honorary post. It is likely that at least for some time she will remain in Berlin. Her husband, quantum chemist Joachim Sauer, is still not thinking about stopping work. Although he is professor emeritus at Humboldt University in Berlin, at age 72 he extended his contract as chief researcher until 2022.