What will the dividends look like in 2022?

THE Valley (VALLEY3), known for being an excellent payer of dividends, it depends on the prices of the iron ore to generate cash and, with that, remunerate its investors.

To the XP, in 2022, even considering more conservative perspectives of the commodity’s values, the company should present a solid free cash flow and, consequently, generate strong dividends.

“We believe that Vale will pay a dividend yield minimum of 9% in 2022. Additionally, considering the low leverage, we do not rule out potential extraordinary dividends”, he points out.

Despite this, the value is 22% lower than in the last 12 months. In this period, the giant distributed around BRL 73 billion in recurring and extraordinary dividends and interest on equity (JCP).

When compared to its Australian peers, Vale had an even higher yield (the last 12 months average was 14.5%).

Buy Vale just thinking about dividends?

According to XP, investing in the stock just thinking about dividend returns doesn’t seem like a good idea, as payouts can vary.

“It is important to bear in mind that Vale is a commodity company, therefore, its performance is closely related to the commodities it produces, such as iron ore,” say Thales Carmo, Jenne Li and Juliana Kirihata.

In addition, it is important to take into account the quality of the company’s assets, growth prospects, and the macroeconomic factors of the countries that influence the commodity chain, analysts say.

XP has a buy recommendation for Vale’s shares. “Even assuming a more conservative price curve, we still see upside potential, in addition to the payment of hefty dividends and share buybacks for Brazilian mining companies,” he argues.