WhatsApp: Check out some news released this year

In 2021, the Whatsapp was one of the messaging platforms that brought more news to its users. The messenger managed by Meta has gained considerable prominence in the country, now with more than 120 million users.

In addition to the features already implemented on the platform, a new list of features should be consulted shortly by the application’s technicians. The company already has many promises regarding new services for 2022

WhatsApp launches in 2021

See some features already released to users this year:

Permanent archive of conversations: the functionality creates an archive for not-so-important conversations. It makes it possible for the user not to access unwanted groups and contacts, especially those that are already muted.

Self-destructing messages, videos and photos: now texting and media messages are self-defeating. Users can make submissions that disappear after a certain period, between 24 hours and 90 days after the submission. In addition, there is still the option of photos and videos that allow only one view.

Accelerated Audios: The function allows users to speed up incoming voice messages at 1.5x to 2x speeds. When playing an audio, it is possible to advance the file in its half.

WhatsApp Pay: the new feature allows payments via WhatsApp in partnership with Itaú, Banco do Brasil, Bradesco and Nubank. The user only needs to add a debit card to the messenger's digital wallet to start carrying out transactions in the chat of the conversation with the recipient.

With regard to releases scheduled for 2022, check out the following list:

New version for Windows and macOS;

Sending an image in the form of a figurine;

Emoji and figurines as group photos;

New group formats (similar to Telegram);

Service evaluation and more.