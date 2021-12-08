WhatsApp Update Allows Temporary Messages By Default – Education & Technology

User clicks on icon to open WhatsApp on cell phone (Photo: Agência Brasil)

An update to the WhatsApp instant messaging program was released yesterday (6) and will bring temporary messaging features as default for new conversations.

According to the company, the new function can be modified by users, who will define how long the messages will be available in the history. The available options are 24h, 7 days, 90 days or disabled – which leaves messages permanently available.

In a statement, WhatsApp – which belongs to Meta, formerly Facebook – said the change is aimed at increasing privacy and ensuring that users can have “straight conversations”.

“Our mission is to connect the world with privacy. As our conversations take place more and more in the digital world, we know how special it is to just sit down with someone and talk privately, knowing that everything is just between you in that moment. The freedom that exists in being able to open up, have a frank conversation, with the certainty that this conversation will not be recorded or stored forever, is priceless”, clarifies the note.

Users who adopt the new standard will be notified of the feature’s activation in a notice that will be at the top of conversations. Both recipients and senders will be notified of the duration of messages.

The temporary messaging feature can also be used on media files such as videos, photos and audios. The function, however, had already been implemented before.