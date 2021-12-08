where to watch the women’s Paulistão final

Corinthians hosts São Paulo this Wednesday (8) at the Neo Química Arena for the second game of the Paulistão 2021 final. The match, which starts at 9 pm, will be broadcast on SporTV, with narration by Milton Leite and comments by Ana Thais Matos and Renata Mendonça. The game can also be followed by streaming from Paulistão Play and Eleven and on the Youtube channel of the Paulista Football Federation.

While São Paulo plays for a draw, the home team needs a victory by two goals difference to reverse the score from 1 to 0 in the first duel, last Saturday, at Morumbi, and reach the third championship in São Paulo. If the helm wins by just one goal difference, whatever the score, the championship will be decided on penalties.

Timão will have the support of Fiel Torcida, which will have free entrance to the stadium. Ticket reservations can be made on the Corinthians website. Complete vaccination schedule is required for stadium entry or presentation of negative covid test done 48 hours before departure for those who have taken only the first dose.

The tricolor advantage was built with Micaelly’s goal in the second stage. With the victory, São Paulo also ended Corinthians’ unbeaten record of 11 victories and a draw in the championship.

Corinthians x São Paulo – São Paulo Women’s Championship Final 2021

Local: Neo Química Arena, in São Paulo

Date and Time: December 8th, at 9 pm (GMT)

Streaming: SporTV, Paulistão Play, Eleven and Youtube