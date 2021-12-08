Which movie and series streaming service is the cheapest?

Find the Streaming movies and series cheaper is a big consideration amidst the variety of service options. Popular companies, such as Netflix and Disney+, have a prominent catalog, but they don’t have the lowest-priced plans. So, before choosing your next subscription, it’s worth researching by values.

Importantly, the cheaper plan of some streaming services may include more basic functions such as fewer simultaneous screens, limited use for mobile devices. Despite these limitations, access to the catalog is the same as with other available plans.

The cheapest value found for monthly streaming services is R$9.90. Four different services offer subscriptions in this amount: Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+, Starzplay and Darkflix. Each one has particularities in the subscription, such as promotional offers and a segmented catalog.

Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Access and subscribe to our new youtube channel, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news from the tech world for you!

O Prime Video is part of the Amazon Prime subscription benefits package. For R$9.90 per month, you can get free shipping and exclusive discounts on Amazon’s e-commerce, watch movies and series with Prime Video, use Prime Gaming benefits, listen to music on the Amazon Music basic plan and even read ebooks with Prime Reading. The streaming service allows simultaneous access on up to three screens.

Another option is the starplay, highlighting original productions in the catalog and the option to watch on up to four different screens at the same time. In a promotional offer, new subscribers can subscribe to the service for R$9.90 per month for six months. After this period, the monthly fee is changed to R$ 14.90.

Amazon Prime Video and Apple TV+ are two options with cheaper streaming plans (Screenshot: André Magalhães)

O Apple TV+ is the streaming service for original content produced by Apple, with movies and series. The service can be accessed through up to six simultaneous screens, as long as they are linked to family sharing, and the subscription is available for R$9.90 per month. In addition to this option, there are promotional free periods offered when purchasing company products.

Finally, the darkflix is another streaming subscription with a monthly fee of R$9.90 and support for transmission on five simultaneous screens. This is a niche service, with a catalog aimed at horror, science-fiction, fantasy, suspense and crime productions.

Comparison of cheapest streaming prices

See below for the cheapest prices for some of the main streaming services available in Brazil. The values ​​were consulted during the production of this article, in December 2021, and may receive adjustments:

Service Monthly plan amount (most basic version) Annual plan value (most basic version) Number of simultaneous screens Amazon Prime Video BRL 9.90 BRL 89 in cash 3 darkflix BRL 9.90 does not have 5 starplay BRL 9.90 does not have 4 Apple TV+ BRL 9.90 does not have 6 HBO Max BRL 19.90 BRL 169.90 (BRL 14.16 per month) 1 (smartphones or tablets only) Paramount+ BRL 19.90 does not have 3 Globoplay BRL 22.90 BRL 238.80 (BRL 19.90 per month) 5 Netflix BRL 25.90 does not have 1 Disney+ BRL 27.90 BRL 279.90 in cash 4 Star+ BRL 32.90 BRL 329.90 in cash 4

Source: Amazon, Darkflix, Disney, Paramount+