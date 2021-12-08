which Xiaomi intermediary is worth it?

With a line of cell phones aimed at people who like to use their phone to play games, Xiaomi recently launched on the international market the first Poco of the X line to support the 5G network: the Poco X3 GT.

The model is basically an update of the Poco X3 Pro, officially launched in Brazil in May this year. To find out what has changed from one smartphone to another, Tilt compared the technical file of the two cell phones and the cost-effectiveness of each.

See below which is Xiaomi’s best intermediary:

Poco X3 Pro: 165.3 mm x 76.8 mm x 9.4 mm and 215 grams

Poco X3 GT: 163.3 mm x 75.9 mm x 8.9 mm and 193 grams

In terms of looks, the Poco X3 Pro is different from most other cell phones from the brand. The rear cameras were placed in a sprung module shaped like a football stadium, over a black circle. It is the “domino” layout of the company.

The screen has Gorilla Glass 6 protection (type of resistance technology), the body is made of plastic and is available in black, blue and bronze. The Poco logo, in huge letters on the back, right in the middle of the serrated finish, draws a lot of attention.

The Poco X3 GT goes for a more classic style, with the lenses grouped in a rectangular module on the upper left side. The display has Gorilla Glass Victus protection and the body is made of plastic, available in black, cyan and white.

Gorilla Glass Victus is the seventh generation of protective material for screens and, according to the manufacturer Corning, is twice as resistant to scratches as version 6 and withstands drops from up to two meters high.

Both are IP53 certified against dust and splash water. In practice, this means that it is protected from dirt, but not completely, and it cannot be submerged or carry a jet of water — from a hose, for example.

The fingerprint sensor is integrated into the power switch, and the selfie camera is located in a central circular notch in the viewfinder.

Verdict: For greater screen protection, we opted for the Poco X3 GT. The design goes over taste.

Poco X3 Pro: 6.67 inches (16.94 cm), IPS LCD, Full HD+ resolution (2,400 x 1,080 pixels) and 120 Hz

Poco X3 GT: 6.6 inches (16.76 cm), IPS LCD, Full HD+ resolution (2,400 x 1,080 pixels) and 120 Hz

The two models have practically the same screens, with the Poco X3 Pro being a little bigger. The difference is less than 20 millimeters, which in practice is almost imperceptible.

Verdict: We consider it a tie, since the screens have the same technologies, resolution and refresh rate of 120 Hz (which offers greater fluidity in the transition of animations. The average of cell phones in 2020 in this index was 60 Hz.

Poco X3 Pro: 5,160 mAh

Poco X3 GT: 5,000 mAh

Despite the battery capacity being a little smaller, the Poco X3 GT wins in the comparison against the Poco X3 Pro for having adopted USB Power Delivery 3.0 technology. This allows for even faster charging of the device, with chargers up to 100W.

According to Xiaomi, the Poco X3 GT goes from 0% to 100% in just 42 minutes, while the Poco X3 Pro takes 59 minutes to reach the same charge.

Part of the responsibility for this performance is the 67W charger that comes in the box of the newer model, against 33W of the old model.

According to tests from the GSMArena website, the battery life of both is similar, but with an advantage for the X3 GT. There were more than 36 hours on call against 32 hours and 44 minutes of the X3 Pro; and 17 and a half hours of navigation in the first, against 17 hours and 19 minutes in the second.

In showing videos, the difference was the biggest among them: the X3 GT lasted almost 16 hours, while the X3 Pro’s battery ran out in less than 12 hours.

Verdict: Due to the speed of loading, we opted for the Poco X3 GT.

Poco X3 Pro: rear (48MP main, 16MP ultra-angle, 2MP macro and depth sensor) and front (20MP) quad camera

Poco X3 GT: rear (64MP main, 8MP ultra-angle and 2MP macro) and front (16MP) triple camera

back

The Poco X3 Pro brings a set with four lenses on the rear, one of which is just the depth sensor that measures the distance between each element of the scene and helps when blurring the background when using portrait mode.

The Poco X3 GT also has this function, despite having one less lens. Here the advantage lies in the fact that we have a camera with a higher resolution (64 MP against 48 MP), which results in photos with a greater level of detail at the time of printing.

Both record 4K quality video at 30 frames per second (fps). Overall, the performance of the two looks similar.

Verdict: We opted for Pit X3 Pro, with small advantage of having an extra lens.

Front

In everyday use, the two selfie cameras look like a slight advantage to the Poco X3 Pro. This is because the lens has an f/2.2 aperture against the f/2.5 aperture of the Poco X3 GT. The smaller this number after “f”, the greater the amount of light that enters the lens.

In theory, the Poco X3 Pro is able to capture more light in darker environments, which would result in photos with a lower level of noise.

Verdict: In the technical tiebreaker, we opted for the Poco X3 Pro.

Poco X3 Pro: Qualcomm Snapdragon 860 (2.96GHz, octa-core), 6GB RAM memory and 128GB storage

Poco X3 GT: MediaTek Dimensity 1100 (2.6GHz, octa-core) 8GB RAM and 128GB or 256GB storage

Here we have a classic dispute between Qualcomm and MediaTek processors. In benchmark tests, which measure the performance of cell phones, the Poco X3 GT fared better than its predecessor.

Xiaomi’s newest model scored 590,000 points in the ranking of AnTuTu, against 567,000 points for the Poco X3 Pro. The main difference was in terms of memory, which measures how fast and agile the phone appears to be.

Verdict: As it performed better in benchmark tests, we opted for the Poco X3 GT. It’s possible that the bigger RAM memory (which helps the cell phone’s performance) has helped in this matter.

Xiaomi has taken from the Poco X3 GT some features that were in the predecessor and that may be interesting for you. For example, the most current device does not have an FM radio, nor a headphone jack P2 (3.5 mm).

The Poco X3 Pro also has the advantage of having a second hybrid slot for memory card and chip, allowing storage expansion inside the cell phone. The Poco X3 GT only has space for a second phone line.

What is the advantage of the newer model then? Connectivity with the 5G network. Despite still being implemented in Brazil, the Poco X3 GT already has support for the high-speed mobile network.

Verdict: If you are used to listening to the radio or need a lot of space on your cell phone, the Poco X3 Pro is the best option for you. However, thinking in the long term, the Poco X3 GT is more interesting because of the 5G

Poco X3 Pro: from R$ 1,785 in cash (128 GB)

Poco X3 GT: from R$ 2,149 in cash (128 GB)

Even though it’s a very good mid-range device, the Poco X3 Pro lags behind the Poco X3 GT when it comes to cost-effectiveness. Just opt ​​for the Pro if features such as headphone jack, FM radio and memory card are essential for you.

In Xiaomi’s newest model, we have here a more attractive design, inspired by premium cell phones, good cameras, better processor performance and support for 5G technology. It is noteworthy that the Poco X3 GT was not officially launched by the Chinese company in Brazil, but it is possible to find it in retail and import stores.

If you want to research other models, Samsung has the Galaxy M51 (R$1,699) and Galaxy A72 (R$2,147.37) in this price range. Motorola presents the One Fusion Plus (R$1,499) and the Moto G 5G (R$1,699). The prices quoted are available in cash, consulted at retail.

*Prices surveyed on December 6, 2021. Prices may change

UOL may receive a portion of sales through the recommended links in this content.