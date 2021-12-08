Who are the Palmeiras players with a contract near the end?

With the end of the 2021 season, Palmeiras discusses the planning for the next year with reformulations both in the cast and in the management. In addition to some already confirmed departures, such as Felipe Melo and Jailson, other players start the new season with contracts near the end. Check the names:

Deyverson – 06/30/2022

In a more immediate situation, the Libertadores 2021 hero has a contract until the middle of next year and is free to sign a pre-contract with another team as of January.

Gustavo Scarpa – 12/31/2022

The midfielder had one of his best years at Palmeiras, being the leader of assists in the season and with great individual performances. Your contract ends at the end of 2022.

Lucas Lima – 12/31/2022

Loaned to Fortaleza at the end of August this year, Lucas Lima has a contract with the Greatest Champion of Brazil until the end of 2022. However, the club from the state of Ceará wants to have the athlete next season and is considering extending the loan.

Marcos Rocha – 12/31/2022

The full-back embezzled in the Libertadores final was fundamental to the victorious trajectory of the conquest of America. Leader within the group and with decisive participations, Marcos Rocha has a contract until the end of 2022.

Victor Luis – 12/31/2022

The academy’s spawn has been at Palmeiras since 2013, but had little participation this season. It has a contract until December 2022 and can sign a pre-contract with any other team in the middle of the year.

William – 12/31/2022

Despite the affection of the fans, the “Bigode” lost space throughout the season and has already aroused the interest of clubs like Cruzeiro and Santos. His contract runs until the end of the year, but he can sign a pre-contract with another team starting in June.

