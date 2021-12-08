Who gets the last Libertadores vacancies? columnists opine

The last round of the Brazilian Championship, scheduled for tomorrow (9), defines, in addition to the last two relegated, which teams will have the last three spots for the Libertadores. Palmeiras, Athletico Paranaense, Atlético-MG, Corinthians, Flamengo and Fortaleza are already confirmed mathematically in the 2022 edition of the continental tournament.

Red Bull Bragantino has the classification well underway, and Fluminense, América-MG, Atlético-GO, Ceará, Santos, Internacional and São Paulo are other teams that still have a chance of picking up the last spots, at least in the Pre-Libertadores.

What’s up… Who gets the last three spots for Libertadores 2022? the columnists of UOL Sport have already made their guesses. Check out:

Red Bull Bragantino, Fluminense and Atlético-GO take the last three spots.

ANDRÉ ROCHA

Red Bull Bragantino is already classified, but I believe he will be in Pre-Libertadores and will lose his direct spot to Fluminense. The last classified should be América, who are playing against São Paulo at the end of a melancholy year.

JULIO GOMES

Fluminense with the last straight in the group stage and Bragantino and Atlético-GO with the two preliminary rounds. Flu takes the worst team in the championship, Chape, should win and I believe Bragantino will have problems with Inter. Atlético-GO will take a Flamengo B, with stars on vacation, and should win, while América may have problems with São Paulo.

MARCEL RIZZO

Bragantino and Fluminense are, by merit, the favorites in this dispute. And you can’t bet money on the last wave. As Flamengo ends the year owing a lot to the expectations created, I think they will prepare against Atlético Goianiense. That’s why I see America with the possibility of qualifying with a draw in another difficult game.

MARLUCI MARTINS

Bragantino and Fluminense are better rated. I believe that America, with a draw, gets the third spot.

MENON

Red Bull Bragantino, Fluminense and Atlético-GO. Despite the illusion, Santos and São Paulo can now raise their hands and thank them for staying in Serie A. It’s already a good size!

MILTON NEVES

My bet is that Bragantino, Fluminense and Atlético Goianiense will get the last three spots in Libertadores.

RENATO MAURÍCIO PRADO

Bragantino should take the last place in the group stage. Fluminense gets one of the openings in the preliminary phase. The other must be from Santos.

RODOLFO RODRIGUES