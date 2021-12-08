Who is Olaf Scholz, Germany’s new chancellor?

Full name: Olaf Scholz Date of birth: June 14, 1958 Birthplace: Osnabruck, Germany Formation: Lawyer specializing in labor and business law Featured position: Chancellor of Germany

Winning candidate in the German general elections and current vice-chancellor of Angela Merkel, Olaf Scholz was confirmed by the German Parliament on Wednesday (8) as the chancellor of the biggest economy in Europe.

Scholz was once the country’s finance minister and, between 2011 and 2018, he was mayor of Hamburg, one of Germany’s main cities – he left office with high levels of approval. Although he is from the SPD (Party of Social Democracy), a legend opposed to Merkel’s CDU (Christian Democratic Union), Scholz has pledged to continue the conservative leader’s 16-year rule.

An important part of the support Scholz received from the German electorate in the last elections comes from his role during the Covid-19 health crisis. At the head of the country’s economy, he was responsible for managing the €130 billion (about R$800 billion) package that the government created to help the country’s businesses and workers survive the pandemic. Scholz was also the architect of the French crisis recovery plan.

Who is Olaf Scholz?

The politician was born on June 14, 1958 in the city of Osnabrück, which at the time, during the Cold War, belonged to then West Germany – Merkel, unlike him, was born in a city in then East Germany, aligned with the USSR. He is a lawyer specializing in labor and business law. In the 1970s, still very young, he allied with the SPD. Scholz was also Germany’s Minister of Labor in Merkel’s first government in the late 2000s. Find out more about the next German Chancellor.

political trajectory

Olaf Scholz began his political career in Hamburg, a city in northern Germany where he lived most of his 63 years. He joined the SPD in 1975, aged 18, as leader of the party’s youth arm, Jusos. In 2002, he took over as secretary general of the party. Scholz was first elected to the Bundestag, the German Parliament, in 1998, where he stayed until 2011. Still in Hamburg, Scholz served in the government of then-Mayor Ortwin Runde in 2001.

Although his party forms part of the support base of the Merkel government, and despite being part of the cabinet himself, Scholz is seen as an opposition candidate. Merkel’s party ran against Armin Laschet, leader of the CDU, a post the chancellor left in January of this year.

In the projections for this year’s general elections, the party had meager numbers – and within the SPD Scholz appeared as a weak and unpopular name. Two years ago, he lost the race to lead the party to Saskia Esken and Norbert Walter-Borjans, current SPD co-chairs, who promised to place the legend even further to the left – Scholz is considered a outlier in the caption, more moderate than the colleagues. Without much charisma, Scholz came to be nicknamed in the country “Scholzomat”, a word that joins his name to “automat”, suggesting that the politician would be closer to a robot than to a human being.

But that image changed over the course of the 2021 campaign, in which the SPD introduced him as a politician with experience in federal action and “sold” him as the natural successor to Angela Merkel. He has held the post of Economy Minister since 2018 and, due to the coalition formed between his party and the boss, is also Merkel’s deputy.

Olaf Scholz: an unlikely chancellor

The nomination of Scholz as the party’s candidate, in August of last year, caused a surprise in the country. The SPD, after all, chose as its candidate a name that, just a few months earlier, it did not want to have as its leader. However, the pragmatic style was in his favor, in addition to the demonstrations of security and patience, traits present in most profiles written about the future new leader of the largest European economy (and the 5th largest in the world), with a GDP estimated by World Bank at 3.85 trillion dollars (almost R$22 trillion).

Throughout the campaign, Scholz remained low-key and benefited from setbacks and gaffes committed by his main opponents, Laschet of the CDU and Annalena Baerbock of the Green Party. The attitude low profile helped him to suffer few attacks in the race for the chancellery. In speeches, Scholz would introduce himself by promising that he would have a better chance of maintaining the country’s stability than the Christian Democrat supported by Merkel.

how was the vote

With 25.7% of the vote, the SPD narrowly won the general elections, followed by the coalition between the CDU and the CSU (Christian Social Union), which had 24.1%.

In order to govern, however, the acronym needed to convince the Greens (3rd place, with 14.8% of the votes) and the liberals of the Free Liberal Democratic Party (FDP, which came in 4th, with 11.5%) to sew a coalition that guaranteed him the necessary majority in the Bundestag.

The negotiations lasted nearly two months – and they are still not the last step to confirm Scholz in office: he still needs to be formally elected by the Bundestag.

In the distribution of seats in the German Parliament, Scholz’s party takes 206, followed by SDU/CSU with 197, Greens with 118, FDP with 92 and the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) party with 83. À With the exception of the AfD and Die Linke, the populist socialist party, Scholz did not rule out talking to any other acronym, which gave him the basis he needed to form the government.

complicated elections

Elections in Germany mix two electoral formats, the majority and the proportional. Voting is optional and only allowed to persons over 18 years of age, including by mail. When they go to the polls, Germans cast two votes – literally, because the country has not yet adopted the electronic system.

In the first round of the election, Germans choose local politicians from the 299 districts into which the country of some 83 million people is divided. In this initial election, whoever gets the most votes wins, in a simple majority system, similar to what we do in Brazil to choose occupants of executive positions, such as mayors, governors and presidents. In this phase, the candidates work hand in hand with the population and present proposals aimed at local demands.

But in the second vote, the choice must be made by a party, which does not need to be the same as the politician selected in the first stage – the vote is made based on the broad program of each association. In this phase, parties gain seats in the Bundestag in proportion to the number of votes received. But as the list of subtitles is closed, the voter does not directly choose the new chancellor. The format guarantees more representation of voters and voted parties, generating political pluralism.

With this mixed system, voters choose the composition of the Bundestag, whose federal deputies are tasked with deciding who will assume the head of government, a position known in Germany as chancellor. As in Brazil, elections are also held there every four years – but the mandate can be renewed whenever your party gets the largest number of seats to form a coalition. In 2021, around 60.4 million Germans were able to vote, with 2.8 million doing so for the first time.

Germany has a resource that aims to avoid political fragmentation and leave out the most extreme parties in Parliament: to take seats in the Bundestag, each party must have three parliamentarians chosen from the majority stage or 5% of the sum of the national votes. In 2021, more than 40 parties competed.

In general, the candidate for chancellor of the most voted party must be approved by Parliament, but he must have more than half the votes of the elected deputies (and not those present in the voting section). This majority is obtained from coalitions.

Olaf Scholz takes his oath of possession (Image: Sean Gallup/Getty Images))

What to Expect from Olaf Scholz’s Social Democracy

As part of the SPD’s center wing, Scholz promised during the campaign to raise the minimum wage in the country, which since June of last year has been 1,585 euros a month (just under R$10.2 thousand). He also indicated that it would promote safer and more stable pensions and more affordable housing.

In the environmental area, the politician defends that the climate agenda must involve the industry, promising regulation and investments in the generation of clean electricity. Like Merkel’s candidate, Scholz advocates a 65% cut in carbon emissions by 2030, 88% by 2040 and 100% by 2045 – the Green Party candidate was bolder, advocating the exclusive use of renewable energy sources until 2035 (Scholz advocates that this happen by 2040).

In economics, Scholz has a platform against cutting taxes for companies, advocating more balanced tax collection. He says he wants to increase the rate on higher incomes by 3 percentage points. Like the other majority candidates, the likely future chancellor is a supporter of the European Union, the euro and NATO, the military alliance between the countries of Europe and the United States.