Who is Vishal Garg, CEO who laid off 900 employees at a meeting by Zoom

Credit, Getty Images

The CEO of an American company was criticized after firing about 900 of its employees in a single meeting via Zoom.

“If you’re on this conference call, you’re part of the unlucky group that’s being fired,” said Vishal Garg, CEO of Better.com, during the meeting, which later went viral on social media.

The initiative generated controversy and questioning among those who believe that the company used an “unethical”, “hard” and “cold” method to terminate its employees’ contracts, especially on the eve of Christmas.

“Last time I did [isso], I cried,” Garg told the team during the video call.

