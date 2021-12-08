Who voted for whom on the 12th farm of the reality show

It’s just over a week to the grand finale of “A Fazenda 13” (RecordTV). On Thursday, next week, we’ll find out who will take the million-dollar jackpot of the rural reality show. But before that, the pedestrians needed to start assembling the twelfth field of the edition.
With the farmer’s hat, for the third time, on Rico Melquiades’ head and a power that turned Itapecerica da Serra upside down in the hands of Sthe Matos, the farmer’s proof is designed with Aline Mineiro, Dynho Alves and Solange Gomes.
How the field was formed
Sthe Matos got the power of the yellow flame. With him, she had to choose between a prize of R$ 10 thousand or being immune to the 12th farm formation. The influencer had no doubts and chose immunity.
Soon after, Rico made his nomination: “It’s time to sit down on the stool and let the audience speak, it’s Dynho.” Upon being nominated, Dynho recalled that Rico has said several times that he wants him out of the game: “I have a calm heart.”
who voted for whom
- Solange Gomes voted for MC Gui
- MC Gui voted for Bil Araújo
- Mileide Mihaile voted for Bil Araújo
- Bil Araújo voted for MC Gui
- Marina Ferrari voted for MC Gui
- Aline Mineiro voted for Bil Araújo
- Sthe Matos voted for Bil Araújo
- Dynho Alves voted for Mileide Mihaile
girls from the stall
Solange Gomes, Aline Mineiro and Marina Ferrari formed the last plot of the edition. During the voting, Bil Araújo received more votes and pulled Aline Mineiro from the bay straight to the farm.
One left
Aline Mineiro, the one pulled by the bay, began the remainder of the race by saving Marina Ferrari. Marina followed and saved Mileide Mihaile. Mileide continued saving MC Gui. So Solange Gomes was left over and went to the fourth stool in the garden.
Red flame power and veto
Dynho, who gained the power of the red flame from Sthe Matos, had to exchange a farmhand for another from the headquarters or stall. The dancer took Bil Araújo and put Mileide Mihaile: “I’m calm”. Afterwards, Solange, who was left with one, vetoed Mileide from taking the farmer’s last test.
