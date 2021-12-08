Who was the eliminated yesterday and what was featured the most in the MasterChef semifinal
Last Mysterious Box
A blank screen welcomed the participants in the MasterChef Brazil semifinal. Despite sounding poetic, the test was not easy and the cooks had to prepare only white foods using food coloring.
Despite not having done the best painting, Isabella got the flavors right and, even without knowing, she secured the 1st place in the final. During 1 hour of competition, the actress prepared scallops with squid and was highly praised by the judges.
Pablo Vittar reigned
The last guest of the season was none other than Pabllo Vittar. The singer tasted real feasts prepared by Eduardo, Daphne and Kelyn.
While waiting for dinner to be ready, the artist watched everything from the top floor of the kitchen, accompanied by Isabella.
final feast
Daphne, however, when delivering parts of the raw carré meat, ended up being the last eliminated of the season, but received an internship offer from Helena Rizzo and Jacquin, who said: “after learning everything with Helena, go work with me”.
funk to celebrate
Eduardo, Isabella and Kelyn were surprised by the news that they are the finalists for 2021. The cooks thought they would have to face one more test, before the big decision.
The final of the 8th season of MasterChef Brasil will be shown next Tuesday, December 14th, at 22:30h, on the Band screen. Don’t miss it!
