Who was the eliminated yesterday and what was featured the most in the MasterChef semifinal

MasterChef: Season 8 Finalists Defined

Participants arrive for the last test of Caixa MisteriosaCarlos Reinis/Band

Caixa Misteriosa’s challenge was to work only with white ingredients and apply food coloringCarlos Reinis/Band

Scallops with squid was Isabella’s best dishCarlos Reinis/Band

Isabella, winner of the Caixa Misteriosa challenge, was the first finalistCarlos Reinis/Band

Jacquin presents the last elimination test of the season: a banquet with a wreath of rack of lamb accompanied by sautéed vegetables, plus a fruit pavlova for dessertCarlos Reinis/Band

Pabllo Vittar arrives to accompany the final examCarlos Reinis/Band

The singer followed the process of the participantsCarlos Reinis/Band

And he even had a chat with Isabella on the mezzanineCarlos Reinis/Band

Pabllo also landed with the judgesCarlos Reinis/Band

Eduardo was the best in the competition – and guaranteed a place on the mezzanineCarlos Reinis/Band

The participant prepared a carré wreath that filled the eyes and mouth of the judges.Carlos Reinis/Band

Daphne was the 23rd eliminated from the programCarlos Reinis/Band

And in addition to taking home a Jacquin brooch, she also received job offers from him and Helena RizzoCarlos Reinis/Band