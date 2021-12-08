Who was the eliminated yesterday and what was featured the most in the MasterChef semifinal

Did you sleep and not watch? Check out and watch what was highlighted this Tuesday:

Last Mysterious Box

A blank screen welcomed the participants in the MasterChef Brazil semifinal. Despite sounding poetic, the test was not easy and the cooks had to prepare only white foods using food coloring.

Despite not having done the best painting, Isabella got the flavors right and, even without knowing, she secured the 1st place in the final. During 1 hour of competition, the actress prepared scallops with squid and was highly praised by the judges.

Pablo Vittar reigned

The last guest of the season was none other than Pabllo Vittar. The singer tasted real feasts prepared by Eduardo, Daphne and Kelyn.

While waiting for dinner to be ready, the artist watched everything from the top floor of the kitchen, accompanied by Isabella.

See photos of the moment below:

MasterChef: Season 8 Finalists Defined