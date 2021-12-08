why are the recommendations not being followed?

After the coronavirus tumble in 2020, global markets quickly recovered. Even with the comings and goings linked to the pandemic, the long-term vision prevailed and investors have shown that humanity will overcome the challenges. But what about the stock Exchange in Brazil?

While in the United States and Europe stock indices renew highs and surf the still remaining liquidity in financial markets, the stock market in Brazil has one of the worst performances of 2021, along with those of Turkey and Venezuela.

With the dollar on the rise and agribusiness strengthened since last year, it is widely said that Brazil has lost a great growth opportunity, unlike the beginning of the century, when the country took advantage of the boom of commodities during the Lula government.

Although the “year-end rally” could change the scenario in the coming weeks, some doubts hang over the heads of decision makers. There are a few reasons why market expectations are not being met.

local instability

The first reason concerns the internal ghosts themselves. Local instability makes investors uncertain what to expect, and what the market likes least is uncertainty.

In fact, this is one of the reasons why Ibovespa responds relatively well to the approval of the PEC of Precatório.

The market has already assimilated that the spending ceiling will be broken with the change in the fiscal rule, but it is necessary that the rock bottom is palpable. Better a horrible end than an endless horror, as the proverb goes.

Furthermore, there is political uncertainty, as the presidential elections started early. Even though, looking at the long-term point of view, they make little difference to the Stock Exchange, they tend to bring volatility to the markets, mainly due to the package they carry.

Will the new economic team prioritize structural reforms? Will the trend be for increased public spending – which inevitably brings more taxes and inflationary pressure?

With a less vigorous economy and inflation eroding the population’s purchasing power, the retail sector suffers in particular. The actions of the Magazine Luiza (MGLU3) represent the most challenging scenario.

In the last 12 months, while the Ibovespa remains stable, Magalu shares have fallen by almost 70%.

Stock performance is far removed from the market’s optimism. The information compiled by Refinitive, presented on the platform of the TradeMap, refer to 15 recommendations, ten for purchase and five for paper maintenance.

The median of the target prices, which excludes the highest and lowest forecast, shows a upside of 158%.

Global slowdown and foot on the American brake

The second biggest risk comes from the external context. The rapid recovery from the pandemic raised expectations about world economic performance, which would resume the path of growth. But that is not quite what is being observed.

The economic slowdown in China, the second main power and the biggest consumer and producer of commodities on the planet, is already worrying experts. Bank of America recently reduced the forecast for the Chinese Gross Domestic Product (GDP) for 2021 and 2022.

According to the bank, the Chinese power will grow 7.7% this year (compared to a forecast of 8%) and 4% in 2022 (compared to 5.3%). Some are the villains. Between them:

Power shortage;

Real estate crisis;

Inflation.

With the soaring price of coal in China, the producer price index (PPI) – which calculates the cost of goods sold to companies – reached its highest increase in 26 years in October, with an increase of 13.5% compared to the same month last year, according to Eikon Refinitive.

History of producer inflation in China over the past five years

The country, which has been the engine of the world economy, will also experience continued monetary tightening. It will come in the form of banks’ retrenchment on lending, which in China brings more results than raising interest rates.

Liquidity reduction is also law in the United States. Members of the Federal Reserve, the American central bank, have said that the process of reducing stimuli, carried out in the repurchase of Treasury bonds, could be accelerated, above all to stop inflation in the country, the highest in the last 30 years.

Such as TradeMap Agency showed, the process of drying liquidity in the markets puts pressure on securities around the world, mainly linked to technology.

Actions such as Meliuz (CASH3) have penalized investors who looked only at the micro spectrum of companies. The company has lost 75% of its market value since the historic high, reached in July this year.

Since most of its value lies in the future – since it barely makes a profit at present – the cost of money tends to increase with the increase in interest rates around the world, something that should not take long to happen in the United States either.

This factor is one of the factors that make reality on the Stock Exchange far removed from the expectations surrounding Méliuz. According to data from Refinitive, the lowest target price for the company is R$4.50, with an upside potential of 45%. The highest estimate predicts a upside of 385%.

Risk of strengthening the pandemic

It is impossible not to think about the possibility of a resurgence of the pandemic with stronger variants.

After the arrival of Covid-19 – which is already a variant of a pre-existing disease – it was proved that the entire world, globalized as it has been in recent decades, is susceptible to this type of pandemic risk.

In recent weeks, the emergence of Ômicron in South Africa has brought new fear to the markets, as has the Delta variant and others. Investors fear that this could bring new lockdowns and waves around the world.

Furthermore, there is little certainty about how much new variants are being combated by vaccines – produced in record time and which have paved the way for a return to normality.

Winter is approaching in the Northern Hemisphere, which has led to new cases and heightened concerns.

Restrictions have already affected the retail sector in Germany. In the first week of December, retail sales were down 26% compared to the same period in 2019, according to the Association of Retailers (HDE).

The country, as well as Italy, has increased restrictions on non-vaccinated people, as this percentage of the population is relevant.

The Stock Exchange is formed by the expectations of investors. The pandemic has not ended in the Old Continent and the economy, which was already breathing through devices, could be negatively impacted.

Portfolio turnover

The year-end rally, one of the legends of the Brazilian stock market, seems to have started. The last week was positive for the Brazilian stock market, recovering part of the year’s losses.

And, in fact, the “myth” has proven to be true. In recent years, the last few months of the year have been very positive for investors.

The Ibovespa, for example, rose 15.90% and 9.30% in November and December of last year, respectively. In 2019, the index increased 6.85% in December. Last year, October was marked by an increase of 10.19%.

Professional investors, in particular, do not want to miss the tram, and those responsible for more active funds tend to look for the best options to close the year with a positive share.

Papers that are stuck due to the local and international situation, and that do not seem to offer an adequate return for decision makers with billions to allocate, may end up being sidelined.

THE Rede D’Or (RDOR3) is an example. The company reported a poor third-quarter result, with hospitals recording higher costs. This line grew almost 40% year-on-year, while profit rose only 8.2%.

While the Stock Exchange is trying to recover, the company’s shares remain locked, close to the minimum since the IPO, in December of last year.

A similar situation is that of the Bank of Brazil (BBAS3), which Credit Suisse called “too cheap” in a recent report. Political uncertainties keep investors away from the paper, which drops 12% in the year, as well as the entire banking sector on the Stock Exchange.

In a situation where expectations are at variance with reality, investors must take into account that the short term has little regard to the micro scenario of companies.

The third quarter swing season This year showed that from an operational point of view, the Brazilian stock exchange companies are mostly robust.

However, the stock Exchange it is no longer “fell, bought”. Projections can be readjusted downwards, with the expectation of lower profits and talking better to reality. Good investors are always accompanied by diligence.