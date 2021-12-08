Why Chevrolet Onix is ​​the best-selling car again after 9 months

With 9,327 license plates in November, the Chevrolet Onix was the best-selling new car in Brazil for the first time since February. Last month, the hatch was positioned just ahead of the Onix Plus sedan, with 7,521 units sold.

This year has not been an easy one for the compact, which ended 2020 at the uninterrupted champion position since 2015. Due to the lack of semiconductors, Onix and Onix Plus were left unmanufactured for five months and saw sales plummet. The duo was produced again on August 16 in Gravataí (RS), but only now has resumed the cutting edge – in the 2021 accumulated, the leadership still belongs to Fiat Argo.

To find out the reason for this apparently late recovery, UOL Cars spoke with experts in the automotive market and also with Chevrolet dealerships.

According to our sources, Onix and Onix Plus returned to the leadership among passenger cars just as their availability on the market increased – and this did not happen immediately after the return of production.

According to General Motors, hatch and sedan were remanufactured in the second half of August, as a 2022 line, initially in just one shift. The second round was only reactivated in Gravataí on October 4, when the volume produced doubled – the effects of this increase were only realized in its entirety in the following month. It is worth noting that the unit in Rio Grande do Sul has already operated in three shifts.

As a reference, in August, Onix was in 49th place, with only 410 licenses; in September, it rose to eighth place, totaling 4,311 sales; in October, it was seventh, with 5,157; and led in November, accumulating more than 9,000 new licensed copies.

Gradual resumption and waiting queue

No promotion: cheaper versions, such as the LT 1.0, have been waiting in line at dealerships Image: Murilo Góes/UOL

“The resumption is never immediate after a five-month stoppage on the line. It takes some time to adjust the production, which is scheduled months in advance”, explains Flavio Padovan, partner at the MRD Consulting consultancy.

Cassio Pagliarini, from Bright Consulting, adds that there is a delay between the manufacture of a vehicle and its arrival at the dealership:

“In a large country like Brazil, a car takes up to ten days to appear in stock after being finished, there is the whole question of transport and logistics”, points out the consultant.

Sellers heard by our report claim that, despite the increase in the supply of Onix and Onix Plus, it is still below demand. Therefore, there is practically no stock of these cars, making discounts and easy payment terms unfeasible. On the contrary: certain versions are sold for a few thousand reais above the suggested price shown on the official website, such is the difficulty in finding them.

“Sales have improved a lot, but there is still a lack of product. We have some Onix and Onix Plus ready for delivery, from the top Premier version. Depending on the configuration, the waiting period can reach 60 days”, reported a dealership professional for UOL Cars.

Onix’s high liquidity benefits sales during the crisis

Considering the period from January to November, the Chevrolet Onix is ​​the sixth best-selling car, with 62,096 licensed units, and is not expected to return to the leadership in 2021. The leader Fiat Argo (80,135) and the second placed Hyundai HB20 (78,529) are still very distant, despite its sales having fallen in November, precisely the month of the reaction of the compact manufactured by General Motors.

For Ricardo Bacellar, founding partner of Bacellar Advisory Boards and director of SAE Brasil, the Onix would be in first place today, had it not been the compact most affected by the semiconductor crisis – according to the consultant, the Chevrolet model went so long without being manufactured because “there is more embedded technology and the chips needed to make this technology viable” were lacking.

“From the moment that Onix was offered again, this return to leadership was natural. The characteristics that made it a success in sales continue, such as low consumption, relatively affordable maintenance, high valuation in the used and used car market, and wide dealership network”, analyzes Bacellar.

He adds that, in times of high prices, with an average income that cannot keep up with it, the rational side of the consumer speaks even more loudly.

“These alleged qualities of the Onix, combined with the fact of being the best-selling car in recent years, bring comfort and safety to customers in the face of a high expense that involves the purchase of a new car”, concludes the specialist.

