Why meat remains so expensive in Brazil even with a drop in exports | Agribusiness

The effect was immediate. In October, beef shipments dropped 43% compared to the same month in 2020.

With the embargo maintained — despite the fact that the World Organization for Animal Health stated that the cases were atypical and spontaneous and that, therefore, they did not present a risk to the production chain — the situation was repeated in November.

Crazy Cow: recall the disease that became known in the 1980s and 1990s after an outbreak in the UK

According to the numbers raised by the Brazilian Association of Meat Shops (Abrafrigo), the fresh and processed beef exports dropped 47% in volume, compared to November last year. The data are compiled from information provided by the Foreign Trade Secretariat, linked to the Ministry of Economy.

With the prospect of a drop in sales to China in the short term, the volume of slaughtered animals decreased. With the lower demand, the price of live cattle plummeted in October, with the arroba quoted at R$ 255, around R$ 60 less than in the beginning of September, according to the Cepea indicator.

Brazilian consumers, however, practically did not feel this drop in their pockets.

“Ox fell more than in wholesale, which, in turn, fell more than in retail,” he summarized in a recent interview with BBC News Brasil César de Castro Alves, from Consultoria Agro do Itaú BBA.

This dynamic is clear in inflation indicators such as the IGP-M, prepared by the Getulio Vargas Foundation, which encompasses the prices paid by both producers (Producer Price Index, the IPA) and consumers (Consumer Price Index, IPC).

According to the data compiled at the request of the article by the IPC coordinator, André Braz, the IPA cattle item (live cattle on pasture) has registered deflation since September, dropping a significant 5.92% in October.

Beef in the IPA, in turn, which reflects the price of the slaughtered animal, retreated in September and November, with the sharpest fall in the last month, of 1.01%.

Beef in the CPI, on the other hand, continued to record high in September and October. The first retraction came in November, of 1.07% – the relief, however, may be short-lived.

“We have noticed that the meat sector is heating up again. So it may be that a new tightening cycle will start, and this does not allow for a very long cycle of deceleration. We will have to observe the behavior of prices in the coming months “, evaluates the economist.

The livestock researcher at Cepea (Center for Advanced Studies in Applied Economics), Esalq/USP, Thiago Bernardino de Carvalho, identifies at least two of the reasons that explain why the drop in the price of cattle was practically not felt in the pockets of consumers.

One of them was the authorization given in October by the Ministry of Agriculture to store for up to 60 days in containers (and not just in cold rooms, as the current sanitary legislation puts it) of what was produced before the blockade, on September 4th.

Thus, the industry can keep the product in stock and does not necessarily need to make the surplus available for the domestic market. This dynamic helped to keep prices high in the domestic market.

In late November, China gave the first sign of flexibility and allowed the export of certified meat at least until the day before the embargo (September 3), which was then shipped to Asia.

Since then, the industry has been rebalancing its inventories, while the blockade remains in place.

Another factor mentioned by the researcher is the last link in the chain, retail. In his assessment, the butchers and supermarkets took the opportunity to buy cheaper meat in October to stock up for the parties — and the storage process, which involves refrigeration, is costly, he points out.

“The consumer, if he can, will not give up meat, barbecue at the end of the year. He will cut other products first, and the supermarket knows that.”

There is also the possibility that retailers have taken advantage of part of the price reduction by suppliers to increase their profit margins.

This was the hypothesis raised in a hard note released in late October by the Union of Meatpacking Industries of Mato Grosso (Sindifrigo-MT), which called the difference in prices between wholesale and retail a “distortion” and stated that it showed “the greed of a link that does not want to be part of a chain”.

“Butcher and supermarket counters need to engage in the chain and not present themselves as enemies”, the text concluded.

The report sought out the Brazilian Association of Supermarkets (Abras), which did not comment until the closing of this text.

2 de 2 Quotation for the arroba do boi gordo fell by around R$60 in October — Photo: Agência Pará via BBC The quotation for the arroba do boi gordo fell by around R$60 in October — Photo: Agência Pará via BBC

This whole situational issue takes place at a time when the price of beef is already under pressure due to a structural issue in the sector. The price of cattle has been breaking records for months because there is less availability of animals for slaughter — a reflection of the bovine culture cycle itself, which includes the reproduction and replacement periods of the animals.

This is because the beef production chain has a series of particularities. It is not possible to increase and decrease the number of oxen in the pasture in a timely manner, depending on the level of demand.

The gestation time of cows is about 9 months. The period for a calf to become an animal ready for slaughter, in turn, is around two years. All of this makes the cycle longer than that of other proteins and lasts around 6 or 7 years.

When the price of oxen is high, as it is currently, the tendency is for cattle raisers to send the females (called “matrixes” in the sector) for slaughter. Gradually, the supply of animals increases and the price of cattle tends to decrease.

A smaller volume of females, however, means a smaller production of calves (called in the sector “replacement animals”). And that is why, at the next moment of the cycle, the trend is for an increase in the prices of calves.

This increase, in turn, encourages the retention of females, so that the prices of calves tend to gradually decline. With fewer females available for slaughter, the price of cattle starts to rise, and the cycle starts all over again.

The cycle that began in 2018, Carvalho illustrates, when the industry was beginning to recover from the impacts of Operation Carne Fraca, should extend until 2023 or 2024.

“The chicken cycle, for example, is 60 days long — it’s much shorter.”

The current moment has another feature that contributes to push prices up. On the one hand, the high dollar and the increase in the price of commodities raised the price of animal feed, which often uses corn and soy as raw materials. On the other hand, the severe drought that hit the Center-South region of the country has reduced pasture areas and forced many producers to confine their cattle, further increasing feed expenses.

High price and falling income

As highlighted by Braz, from Ibre-FGV, already there are signs that the meat segment is heating up again. The fat boi arroba, for example, has already recovered from the fall observed in October and has returned to peak values.

Thus, the price reduction signaled by the latest inflation index releases runs the risk of being just a hiccup and not a trend.

In the CPI, beef accumulate 16.6% increase in the 12 months until November, almost double the change in the closed index, which reached 9.72%. Thus, even with the relief shown by the indicators, prices remain at a level much higher than a year ago.

On the other side of the equation, Brazilians’ incomes have been shrinking as poverty increases and the job market generates more precarious jobs.

This last aspect appears in the statistics of the Continuous National Household Sample Survey (PNAD), which shows that the average income of those who are employed has been decreasing consecutively for 12 months, since October 2020.

Although the unemployment rate has been declining since May, it remains at a very high level – 12.6% of the workforce, or 13.5 million unemployed.