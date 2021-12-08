Why meat remains so expensive in Brazil even with a drop in exports

  Camilla Veras Mota
  From BBC News Brasil in São Paulo

Beef packaging in supermarkets

Impact of China's embargo did not significantly reduce beef retail price

In September, China stopped importing meat from Brazil. The country declared an embargo on Brazilian exports after identifying two cases of mad cow in slaughterhouses in Minas Gerais and Mato Grosso.

The effect was immediate. In October, beef shipments dropped 43% compared to the same month in 2020. With the embargo maintained — despite the World Organization for Animal Health claiming that the cases were atypical and spontaneous and, therefore, did not present a risk for production chain — the situation was repeated in November.

According to the numbers raised by the Brazilian Association of Refrigerators (Abrafrigo), exports of fresh and processed beef dropped 47% in volume, compared to November last year. The data are compiled from information provided by the Foreign Trade Secretariat, linked to the Ministry of Economy.

With the prospect of a drop in sales to China in the short term, the volume of slaughtered animals decreased. With the lower demand, the price of live cattle plummeted in October, with the arroba quoted at R$ 255, around R$ 60 less than in the beginning of September, according to the Cepea indicator.

