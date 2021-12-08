Windows 11 may be slowing down performance of Samsung SSDs

The issue has been known since the operating system’s Beta testing, but remains unresolved

Officially released by Microsoft in october this year, the Windows 11 operating system has had some problems that help to give reason for those who decided to wait a while to upgrade. Reports on the company’s forums show that the platform is having performance issues with Samsung NVMe SSDs, causing them don’t deliver the performance consumers paid for.

Benchmarks of CrystalDiskMark published by the user PleasedPen25317 show that Samsung’s SSD 980 Pro has the performance of its random write speeds severely limited by the system. According to him, the problem occurs when Windows 11 is installed on the device used, even when it is not being loaded at the time of testing.

On Reddit, the user gdeadphilly stated that, in his tests, speeds shown in tests conducted on the new operating system are approximately half of those achieved when using Windows 10. He claims that the problem also affects SATA memory drives, but becomes more evident when devices with NVMe technology are used.

Issue affects all brands

While many of the reports released so far involve devices made by Samsung, NVMe memories from all manufacturers are affected by the limitation.. The problem isn’t exactly new: during the Windows 11 Beta, many who tested the operating system had already disclosed the presence of the limitation..



As the issue affects all manufacturers, it is unlikely that a solution developed by one of them will be able to correct the situation. Thus, It remains to be hoped that Microsoft will release an update that will allow users to make the most of the devices’ full capabilities., known for combining high speeds with prices that are still somewhat salty.

While the company doesn’t release a fix for Windows 11, reports indicate that disabling Virtualization Based Security (VBS) can restore some lost speed with the installation of the system. Nonetheless, the numbers achieved by Windows 10 are still higher, which contributes to the arguments of those who still prefer to wait to change their PC system.

Source: SamMobile