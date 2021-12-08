Windows Bug 11: System Problem Dramatically Reduces SSDs Performance

Windows 11 has already caused some problems for its users, many of them have already been fixed by updates to the stable version of the system, but one of them still seems to persist slowing down the operation speed of NVMe SSDs, as reported by several Reddit users and on forums. Microsoft support.

One of the most interesting reports includes user u/MahtiDruidi, who performed a test comparing his SSD NVMe on Windows 10 21H1 and Windows 11 on version 22000.176 via SSD Benchmark and CrystalDiskMark 8. As you can see in the screenshots below, writing and writing speeds on the SSD have been reduced by almost half, which is quite worrying.

Although the user report is from 3 months ago when Windows 11 was still in testing, reports of the issue still persist on Microsoft forums. Some users say the issue could be related to virtualization-based security (VBS), but it shouldn’t be solely responsible for the bug. Another interesting report is from user PleasedPen25317, who has two 2TB Samsung 980 Pro NVMes on the same machine and decided to compare the performance difference between them on Windows 10 and Windows 11.