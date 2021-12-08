Wise remittance company, ex-Transferwise, launches international debit card in Brazil

(Shutterstock)

Wise (formerly Transferwise), a global company specializing in international remittances, announced this Wednesday (8) its international prepaid debit card in Brazil.

Issued under the Visa brand, the card is aimed at expatriates, tourists, freelancers and exchangers and allows the user to buy in more than 50 currencies, whether traveling internationally or online. There is also the option to withdraw from accredited ATMs, such as the Banco24 horas network.

According to Pedro Barreiro, Wise’s leader in banking partnerships and expansion in Brazil, the card allows access to checking account services in 11 currencies, such as the dollar and euro, in addition to the pound sterling, Canadian and Australian dollars, for example.

It is also possible to have a balance in the app in more than 50 currencies, with the real having been included in the options during the launch of the card in the country.

“It’s a project we have globally. Brazil is one of Wise’s priority markets, there is demand from Brazilians for international markets and we feel this need,” said Barreiro, during a press conference on Wednesday.

According to him, the user can receive reais in the app via bank transfers or via direct deposits in international accounts with foreign currencies, by bank slip, debit or credit card. The transfer via Pix is ​​in the plans, but not yet part of the available features.

Wise’s card charges a fixed IOF of 1.1%, applicable to foreign exchange transactions, and 0.38%, in other currencies to reais. On credit and debit cards from traditional financial institutions, the IOF charge is currently at 6.38%.

