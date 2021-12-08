With 278 deaths in 24 hours, Brazil passes 616 thousand deaths

Brazil registered 278 deaths by covid-19 in the last 24 hours. With that, the total number of fatal victims of the disease surpassed 616,000, reaching today 616,067. The data were obtained by the consortium of press vehicles, of which UOL is a part, together with the state health departments.

On average, 188 people have died from covid-19 today. The moving average of deaths has been below 200 for four consecutive days.

When it comes to the average number of deaths, data on daily deaths for the last seven days are taken into account. This number is considered the most suitable for measuring the progress of the pandemic, since it eliminates fluctuations that can occur on weekends and holidays.

Today, Acre, Amazonas and Amapá have not registered any deaths by covid-19.

Since 20:00 yesterday, 10,303 new cases of coronavirus have also been registered in the country — on average, 9,016 positive tests have been reported. To date, a total of 22,156,307 diagnoses of the disease have been made.

Ministry of Health data

The Ministry of Health reported today that 274 new deaths caused by covid-19 were counted in Brazil in the last 24 hours. Since the beginning of the pandemic, the disease has caused 616,018 deaths across the country.

According to data released by the ministry, there were 10,250 confirmed cases of covid-19 in Brazil between yesterday and today, bringing to 22,157,726 the total number of infected since March 2020.

According to the federal government, there have been 21,386,271 recovered cases of the disease so far, with another 155,437 being followed up.

Vehicles unite for information

In response to the Jair Bolsonaro government’s decision to restrict access to data on the covid-19 pandemic, the media UOL, O Estado de S. Paulo, Folha de S.Paulo, O Globo, g1 and Extra formed a consortium to work collaboratively to seek the necessary information directly from the state health secretariats of the 27 units of the Federation.

The federal government, through the Ministry of Health, should be the natural source of these numbers, but the attitudes of authorities and the president himself during the pandemic cast doubt on the availability of the data and its accuracy.