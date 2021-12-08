With a Bolivian midfielder show, Santos beats Palmeiras for the Paulista Cup

Miguel Terceros, great bet of the youth categories of Santos, shone in the victory by 6-3 over Palmeiras this Tuesday, at CT Rei Pelé, in a postponed duel of the third round of the first phase of the Paulista Cup.

Miguel scored a goal and made three assists. The other goals were by Deivid (twice), Gabriel Bontempo, Bernardo and Vitor Mota. The Fish is already guaranteed in the semifinals.

“It’s a very beautiful experience. Today’s victory was the result of training. The team is doing very well and now we are going to continue working towards this title. My teammates and the coach gave me confidence to play and I feel happy on the field, even more so for helping my team with assists and the goal. Now we keep working to improve every day, with more confidence for the next game, which is the semifinal and which will be here at home” said the shirt 10.

Santos expects Miguel to turn 18 on April 24 to sign a professional contract and promote him to the main squad.

Miguel is 17 years old and competes in the Paulista Cup U-16 as the tournament allows two over-age athletes. As the competition is not official of the São Paulo Football Federation, the Bolivian can play even without a registered contract. The regularization of foreigners is only allowed after reaching adulthood.

