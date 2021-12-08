With a child in his arms, a man attacks his ex-wife in front of a mall in MG; see the video

A man assaulted his ex-wife after revolting with the limitations of the assisted visit to his son

He landed kicks and blows on the woman, in addition to offending her

The victim already had a restrictive measure against the aggressor for four episodes of violence

A 54-year-old man attacked his ex-wife in front of a shopping mall in the city of João Pinheiro, in Minas Gerais. The episode took place on the 29th and was recorded by security cameras in the region.

The images show the victim, Nayara Oliveira, 31, running towards the boy, identified as Sócrates Monteiro Porto, 54, who kicks him in the stomach. Even with the son in his arms, he hits her again, this time with his hand.

Between offenses and blows, Sócrates knocks Nayara to the ground and seems to try to immobilize her. The action only ends when witnesses approach. Even so, the boy continues to curse his ex-wife and other women present.

According to the police report, Sócrates attacked Nayara after being disgusted with the rules for the duration of the assisted visit to the couple’s son, aged 1 year and 2 months.

Assault was recorded by security cameras – Photo: Reproduction

A friend of Nayara’s reportedly left the baby with the father and warned him about the maximum deadline of one and a half hours for the child’s return. Annoyed, Socrates took the child and tried to flee the mall, at which point his ex-wife chased him.

Nayara had back and neck injuries due to the aggression and had to be taken to an Emergency Care Unit (UPA), where she was treated. She does well.

protective measure

According to police, Nayara already had a protective measure against Socrates for four records of domestic and family violence. Therefore, the boy could not approach within 300 meters of her.

Aggressor was identified as Sócrates Monteiro Porto – Photo: Reproduction/Social Networks

A court decision determined that the ex’s visits were mediated by a third person trusted by both parties, which is why the baby was given to Socrates by a friend and he could not leave the mall with the child without Nayara’s authorization.

According to information from the local press, Sócrates was arrested moments after the attack. The police did not say, however, whether the boy is still being held.