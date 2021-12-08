With Cantillo recovered, Corinthians trains ball possession and finishes with an eye on Juventude

Corinthians had another afternoon of training this Tuesday, with an eye on the game against Juventude. At CT Joaquim Grava, the team from Alvinegro trained in possession and finishing. The main news of the day was Cantillo’s recovery.

The Colombian midfielder was recovering from a thigh injury. He completed the transition on Tuesday and was with the entire group throughout the day’s work. As usual, the activities started with the warm-up in field 3.

Sylvinho’s first orientation was with the squad for a ball possession job in a small space. After that, the athletes who were on the field in front of Grêmio for more than 45 minutes went inside the CT for gym complements.

With the rest of the squad, the Corinthians coach went back to working on ball possession, but with more field space. In the late afternoon, assistants Doriva and Alex Meschini guided the athletes in an activity of crossings and submissions.

Corinthians concluded its preparation for the last game of the Brasileirão on Wednesday morning. Timão will travel next to face Juventude, at 9:30 pm on the next Thursday.

