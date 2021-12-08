With ex-Paysandu and full of embezzlement, Vila Nova faces Remo for the Green Cup | Soccer

The 2021 season comes to an end with Remo x Vila Nova-GO disputing the title of the eighth edition of the Copa Verde. The confrontation between Leão x Tigre has gained strength in recent months, with disputes for Serie C titles and also a fight against relegation in Serie B. The game this Wednesday (8), at 20h, in Goiânia (GO), the team alvirrubra will have problems against the club from Pará.

Coach Higo Magalhães lost some important pieces for the final of the competition. One of them is defensive midfielder Dudu, who passed by Remo in 2018. The player will undergo knee surgery. Another embezzlement is forward Rafael Silva, who was sent off in the semifinals and does not play the first game.











Dudu Pacheco defends Vila, but has already played for Leão (Oswaldo Forte / Arquivo O Liberal)

This week a boat left the club, goalkeeper Fabrício, defender Xandão, defenders Danilo Belão and Lucas Mazetti, as well as midfielder Renan Mota and forwards Nico Maná and Kelvin. Full-back William Formiga also left the club, after not signing the amendment to compete in the competition, with that, left-back Bruno Collaço, ex-Paysandu, won the spot and will face Remo. For this match Vila will also have the return of defender Renato, who is back from suspension.











Bruno Collaço worked at Paysandu in the 2019, 2020 and 2021 seasons (Jorge Luís Totti/Paysandu)

Tigre’s top scorer in the Copa Verde with seven goals, Pedro Júnior, from Pará, also runs the risk of not playing, as he has not signed the addendum to dispute the finals, the same occurring with midfielder Arthur Rezende.