With starters against Athletico-PR off-duty, Palmeiras starts preparing for the last game of the year

Palmeiras is now preparing for its last match of the year, which closes the winning season of 2021 for the champion team of Libertadores. This Tuesday, the alviverde squad returned to training. The activity did not have players who played for more than 45 minutes in the draw against Athletico-PR. Everyone got a break, with the exception of goalkeeper Vinicius Silvestre.

The team is still full of under-20 athletes, as those who participated in the conquest of the trio in America, in Montevideo, were given an early vacation by the club. The trainings, inclusive, are governed by the technical committee of the sub-20.

On the field, coach Paulo Victor Gomes led trials of triangulation plays, space compaction and technical activity in a reduced field. In the latter, the squad was divided into three groups of five players. While two teams were facing each other, the third was doing physical work under the command of coach Ângelo Alves.

The next Verdão match will be against Ceará, at 21:30 (GMT) this Thursday, at Arena Barueri. Before the ball rolls for the last round of the Brasileirão, the team from Palma will still train this Wednesday afternoon.

The match has no value for the team from São Paulo, which already has its third position in the table guaranteed. The game will be the third opportunity for the club’s alternative team to show their football. So far, victory against Cuiabá and draw against Athletico-PR.

Leave your comment