With the presence of illustrious idols and fans, Botafogo launches a museum project in General Severiano | firefight

Botafogo presented, this Wednesday, in General Severiano, the project for a museum about the history of the club. The event was attended by idols, former players and distinguished fans. The board’s idea is to expand the alvinegra brand, in addition to attracting new revenue from the space, which is scheduled to open on December 8, 2022. The date was chosen because it marks the 80th anniversary of the merger between Club de Regatas Botafogo and Botafogo Football Club, generating Botafogo Football and Regattas.

– Historical importance. It was a dream I had before becoming president. The most important thing is that it will not only rescue the club’s history, but it will take the Botafogo brand throughout Brazil and abroad. Every time I travel abroad I never miss visiting the clubs’ museums, I’m sure Botafogo will enter the tourist circuit in Rio de Janeiro – said president Durcesio Mello.

+ President says Enderson stays and tries money for hires

1 of 8 Botafogo launches museum project in General Severiano — Photo: Giovana Marcondes/ge Botafogo launches museum project in General Severiano — Photo: Giovana Marcondes/ge

The project was presented by Botafogo in partnership with Mude Brasil, a company that has designed and implemented 17 museums in six countries, and is already sponsored by TIM. The budget of R$ 10 million was raised via an incentive project from the State Department of Culture, and fans will also be able to engage in the construction project through a campaign of crowdfunding, to be released in March 2022.

The Botafogo Museum will occupy a total area of ​​1500m² in General Severiano. The coordination and curatorship is in charge of Ricardo Macieira, architect and former Municipal Secretary of Culture.

– A great honor to be able to idealize and build the space that will tell the world where this love that nobody shuts up comes from. We don’t make encyclopedic museums, but museums to make your skin crawl. Nothing better than a building like this, covered with so much history, to house the history of a century-old institution and one of the most important in the country. This palace of General Severiano by itself breathes history – said Ricardo Macieira.

+ From crying as a child to the “magic dream”: 3 months of Rafael

2 of 8 Museum project managers sign Botafogo shirt — Photo: Giovana Marcondes/ge Responsible for the Museum project sign Botafogo shirt — Photo: Giovana Marcondes/ge

Among the guests invited to the event were former president Carlos Augusto Montenegro and players who were marked in Botafogo’s history, such as Túlio Maravilha, Carlos Roberto, Afonsinho, Wilson Gottardo and André Silva.

– It’s a story that the fans themselves must know in depth. There are many years of tradition, and here in the museum you will have all the details of this history. This museum comes to add and elevate our great Botafogo, who did a lot for Brazilian football – said Carlos Roberto, who played and coached the lone star’s club.

3 of 8 Marcelo Adnet at the launch of the Botafogo Museum — Photo: Giovana Marcondes/ge Marcelo Adnet at the launch of the Botafogo Museum — Photo: Giovana Marcondes/ge

The comedian Marcelo Adnet, fanatical fan of Botafogo, also participated in the event, spoke about his passion for the club and the importance of keeping alive the memory of Alvinegra.

– Historical Botafoguenses here, who have already given us a lot of joy. There is nothing quite like passion for this club, nothing made me take a half step back. Botafogo is memory, it’s a club that depends a lot on their memory. I think about the importance of this museum so that my one-year-old daughter can get to know the idols, knowing that Botafogo is the team that most helped the Brazilian national team to be what it is. It is a unique memory, there is nothing like Botafogo – highlighted Adnet.

Covering several thematic areas, audiovisual experiences and interactive attractions, the Botafogo Museum will tell the story of the club’s idols and glories, without forgetting the love and superstition that so well define the relationship with its fans. The architecture of the historic house will be valued in the project and one of the highlights that promises to impact the public even before the entrance is a lighthouse that, from the top of its 30 meters, will shine the lone star.

4 of 8 With the presence of famous idols and fans, Botafogo launches a museum project — Photo: Giovana Marcondes/ge With the presence of illustrious idols and fans, Botafogo launches a museum project — Photo: Giovana Marcondes/ge

5 of 8 With the presence of famous idols and fans, Botafogo launches a museum project — Photo: Giovana Marcondes/ge With the presence of illustrious idols and fans, Botafogo launches a museum project — Photo: Giovana Marcondes/ge

6 of 8 With the presence of illustrious idols and fans, Botafogo launches a museum project — Photo: Giovana Marcondes/ge With the presence of illustrious idols and fans, Botafogo launches a museum project — Photo: Giovana Marcondes/ge

7 of 8 With the presence of famous idols and fans, Botafogo launches a museum project — Photo: Giovana Marcondes/ge With the presence of illustrious idols and fans, Botafogo launches a museum project — Photo: Giovana Marcondes/ge

The ge Botafogo podcast is available on the following platforms: