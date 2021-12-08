With tricolor advantage, São Paulo and Corinthians decide Paulistão Feminine of 2021

São Paulo and Corinthians face each other for the second game of the 2021 Women’s Paulistao decision this Wednesday, at 9 pm (GMT), at Neo Química Arena.

Last Saturday, the São Paulo team got the better of the first leg, winning by 1-0, with a goal by striker Micaelly nine minutes into the final stage. With the result, Timão needs to win by two goals difference to raise the cup. In case of victory by an advantage goal, the tournament will be decided in a penalty shootout.

The defeat in the first leg broke the invincibility of the team led by Arthur Elias in the competition. Corinthians, which disputes the fourth consecutive final, won the title in 2019 and 2020.

Morumbi’s team, runner-up in 2019, as well as its rival, is looking for its third title in the championship.

For the derby, the Corinthians hope that their players find the best physical shape, since, in the first Majestic, the main stars of the team were not in their ideal condition for having served the Brazilian team in the middle of the last week.

In addition, the club has great support from the fans, who sold out tickets for the decision. The match, previously scheduled to take place at Arena Barueri, was transferred to Neo Química Arena last Sunday.

