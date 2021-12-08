With zero ICMS, how is the price of fuel?

Among the various impacts on Brazilians’ pockets in 2021, the rise in fuel prices was highlighted. This is because, the skyrocketing prices for gasoline, ethanol and diesel, in addition to directly affecting the driver at the time of refueling, there is a change in charges such as freight, for example.

In view of this scenario, the National Council for Finance Policy (Confaz) decided to zero the ICMS (Tax on Circulation of Goods and Services) incision in the value of fuels, in order to try to contain the constant increase in prices found at filling stations.

The measure zeroes the tax collection in all Brazilian states, in addition to the Federal District (DF). In addition, according to Confaz’ decision, the ICMS freeze has been in effect since November 1st, and will remain so until January 31, 2022.

Does zero ICMS impact the amount paid by the consumer?

It is necessary to understand that several factors affect the price charged on fuel, such as the rise of the dollar added to the devaluation of the real, and the value of a barrel of oil in the international market, which are the ones that most impact the prices found at gas stations in Brazil.

Thus, the absence of ICMS, may partially smooth future increases in fuel prices, however, it does not prevent possible readjustments in the value of gasoline, ethanol and diesel. In other words, just zeroing the tax has little impact on the final amount paid by the consumer.

However, it should be noted that the current drop in the value of oil could possibly lead to a decrease in the price of gasoline. According to the estimate referring to the lag in the price of gasoline from service stations to that charged abroad, a percentage with a low of 5% is indicated.