Without a meeting with the board, Ceni leads training and schedules a re-presentation of São Paulo for 2022

The coach even admitted that he had no plans at the club for 2022 and raised doubts at the Tricolor summit in Morumbi

THE statement by coach Rogério Ceni last Monday (6), after the 3-1 victory over Youth, left open his future in the club and created uncertainty in the board about his permanence in 2022.

That said, a meeting between the top management and the technician was scheduled for this Tuesday, after training at the CT of Barra Funda to discuss the situation. But it didn’t happen.

From December 10th to 12th the new Star+ Free Access arrives! It’s 3 days free with lots of live sports. Click here to learn more!

Contrary to what was said, the coach conducted the training normally with players who did not act against the Youth, and set the cast’s re-enactment for January 10, when the pre-season begins.

Ceni has a contract with the Tricolor club until December 31, 2022, and after the victory against the team from Rio Grande do Sul, he even said, in a farewell tone, that he has no plans for next year.

”What was done today is a relief, but São Paulo deserves much more than spending a year like 2021. I have no plans for 2022. We still have three more days here. And 2022 is ahead”, said the coach at the time.

The Tricolor idol arrived at Morumbi on October 13th for his second spell as coach. So far, there have been 12 matches played, with five wins, four defeats and three draws.

In 13th place with 48 points, São Paulo still dreams and has a chance to qualify for the Libertadores Conmebol, but for that, you need to win the America-MG at Independência and still rely on a combination of results.



