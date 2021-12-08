Woman accused of nursing a cat on Delta Airlines flight

A recent Delta Airlines flight has become the target of controversy, as a woman allegedly nursed her pet cat and refused to stop after being noticed by flight attendants.

The incident allegedly occurred during a recent voyage aboard Delta flight 1360, a route that travels between the US cities of Syracuse, New York, and Atlanta, Georgia, according to Newsweek. There are no footage of the incident, but a flight attendant confirmed that the story took place on a flight she was working on.

An image circulating on social networks shows the message screen sent by the Aircraft Communications Addressing and Reporting System, which pilots use to communicate in short texts.

The message informs you that a passenger in Seat 13A “is nursing a cat and is not putting it back in the carrier” in response to a request from a flight attendant. In the text, there is also a request for the situation to be handled by the airline’s “Red Coat” team upon landing.

According to Delta, Red Coat is formed by professionals specialized in customer service at airports and trained to deal with problems in real time.

Commissioner confirms case

Flight attendant Ainsley Elizabeth said she was on board during the incident and made a video on social media in the past to explain the controversy.

“This woman had one of those hairless cats wrapped in a blanket so it looked like a baby,” says Ainsley. “Her shirt was up and she was giving her breast to the cat and declared that she wouldn’t put it back in the carrier. The cat was restless.”

She added that “so the bouncer went to her seat to warn her that she couldn’t do it again.”

So far, it is not known what happened after the woman and the cat left the plane.

stricter rules

There are no laws prohibiting mothers from breastfeeding their human babies while in flight. Delta Airlines policy also allows this practice while traveling, although it is not allowed on pets such as cats.

“Delta fully supports a woman’s right to breastfeed aboard Delta and Delta Connection aircraft and at Delta facilities,” states airline policy. “Summary pumps are allowed on board. At the airport and if you prefer, many airports offer private breastfeeding rooms or spaces. Ask a Delta employee if you need help locating one at an airport.”

While Delta also allows pets to travel on flights, pets must remain inside the compartment (with the door locked) while in Delta’s departure area.

On the other hand, most airlines around the world have also recently tightened policies on “emotional support animals” on board, after a series of incidents involving passengers that require creatures such as peacocks, ferrets, ducks and snakes to accompany them. them.

Delta no longer allows pets in this category to travel alongside their owners, as they do not qualify as service animals, a group that only includes trained dogs.