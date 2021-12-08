Woman discovers that dog did not obey her because he only understands Spanish | dogs

Play/TikTok Max is a smart and well-trained dog, but he doesn’t only understand Spanish commands.

A woman named Kalee McGee adopted a four year old Chihuahua dog named Max, she didn’t have much information about him, but she knew the pet was already trained. The problem is that the puppy didn’t obey any of the commands the new tutor was giving and she didn’t understand why – and that was annoying her.

“We adopted a dog two, three weeks ago, a four-year-old little chihuahua from the shelter, no information about him, absolutely adorable, super great,” said Kalee in the video she shared on TikTok.

“He sits when you have a treat in your hand, not when you say ‘sit’, he knows what a box is and walks very well on a leash, so he looks like he has some training, but he doesn’t want to listen to us,” he continued. . “We’ve been trying to make him feel, trying for weeks and we can’t figure out why he doesn’t want to listen to us.”

Until she finally discovered Max’s problem: he only understood Spanish!

“Our little Chihuahua doesn’t know English and has been looking at us like ‘what are you talking about.’ I died when I found out, so I have to show you,” Kalee said.

In the next video, she told the puppy, “Max, come on,” but he didn’t obey. When Kalee said the phrase in Spanish, the pet immediately went to her. The same happened with other commands, such as sitting. Now Kalee, who is from Indiana, in the United States, is learning Spanish commands until he can get the pet used to the new language.