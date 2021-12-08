Xand Avião and Solange Almeida: seven facts that happened before and after the separation of the singers – É Hit

One of the saddest moments of the electronic forró was the announcement of the separation of Xand Airplane and Solange Almeida, in 2016. A series of events took place before and after the singer left the forró group, which was restructured and even changed its name after the forrozeira left.

made the chronology of the main events that occurred during this process of the end of the pair.

October 18, 2016: Operation “For All” – Xand, Solange and A3 managers are led by PF

The headquarters of the company A3 Entertainment, in the Passaré district, was one of 44 locations, including offices and homes, targeted for search warrants and seizure of materials and documents in the first phase of the operation Photograph:

Natinho Rodrigues

After the operation took place, on October 18, 2016, the Federal Police (PF) seized R$ 600 thousand in companies linked to the A3 Entertainment group, investigated for income tax fraud.

Connected to the group, businessmen and members of the band Aviões do Forró, as well as the vocalists, Xand and Solange, were taken to provide clarification to the Police at the time. No one was ever arrested. The PF came to estimate that at least R$ 500 million were withheld from the Federal Revenue.

December 22, 2016: Announcement of Solange Almeida’s departure

Along with Xand Avião, singer Solange Almeida announced the departure date of Aviões do Forró. At the time, the singer was 14 years old with her friend on stage. She left the group to launch a solo career. Sol also announced the recording of the first DVD, in São Paulo. In a video, the two talked about the breakup.

January 9, 2017: Riquelme and other musicians leave Aviões to work with Solange Almeida

Drummer Riquelme was one of the main names in Aviões to follow Solange Almeida Photograph:

Reproduction/Instagram

The Aviões do Forró drummer, the famous Riquelme, left the group to join Solange Almeida’s band months after the singer left the forrozeiro group.

At the time, the singer confirmed the change in a program on Bahia FM radio. “A crowd comes with me. Riquelme is with me. I have a group of five musicians with me”, said Sol on the program.

Riquelme became known in the band for Xand calling his name during the group’s performances.

February 28, 2017: Solange Almeida’s last show at Aviões do Forró

Emotion took over the duo’s last show Xand Plane and Solange Almeida, held in Luís Correia, Piauí, on February 28, 2017. During the last performance together, the singer took a break from the show to pay homage to Sol.

“Everyone knows that I’ve always been a fan of Solange Almeida. I had the pleasure of singing for the person I was a fan and still am today. My heart for you beats fast. What has to be will be, for sure. Our friendship it wasn’t done with any knife. And you can be sure that when someone sees a photo of us out there, they will say: ‘The Airplane has arrived’. But here on this stage you will always be my absolute owner”, declared Xand Avião .

November 28, 2018: Solange Almeida reveals that she was asked to leave Aviões

Solange Almeida revealed on the program “Autênticas”, shown on the GNT channel, that she was invited to leave the band Aviões do Forró.

“When it was December 21st, they called me and said: ‘Sun, we have something to talk to you about, we don’t want you to stay any longer. You stay until the last day of carnival’”, he said. In the video, Solange says she was surprised by the decision. “Do you know when they take the floor off your feet?”

May 28, 2019: Solange Almeida sues Airplanes for R$5 million

Singer even talked about problems with the band on “Domingão do Faustão” Photograph:

Playback/TV Globo

The singer Solange Almeida went to court against the band Aviões requesting participation quota from when she was a member of the group. The amount was budgeted at R$ 5 million. The process was filed with the Court of Justice of Ceará (TJCE) in March 2019.

In a note sent at the time, the singer’s lawyer, Livelton Lopes, informed that there were attempts at negotiations in the last two years, but without an agreement between the parties.

According to a petition filed in the Civil Court in the region of Fortaleza, Sol did not receive amounts corresponding to the group’s total assets.

August 20, 2019: Solange Almeida blocks Xand Avião on Instagram, says singer in interview

Xand Avião revealed Instagram blocking on TV show Photograph:

Reproduction/Instagram

Singer Xand Avião stated, in an interview with TV Fama, that he was blocked by Solange Almeida on Instagram. At the time, the forrozeira was in court against the band and the partners of Aviões do Forró. The singer wanted to receive amounts referring to her departure that were not paid.

During the interview, the singer stated that contact with the forrozeira was more difficult and that she blocked him on the social network. “We’re solving it in court and I have nothing to say about Sol, I can only thank her for everything she did for me, I’m a fan and always have been, everything will be resolved”.

Asked if they are still friends, the singer said: “It has to be, I’m her son’s godfather, there’s no way to be different, we have to be friends forever.” In addition, Xand said that Sol blocked him from Instagram.

Forrozeiros reunion in 2021

One of the most awaited reunions of the forró took place at “Farofa da Gkay”, at dawn this Tuesday (7). In Fortaleza, Xand Avião and Solange Almeida sang together after four years of the end of the duo.

Solange Almeida was taken by digital influencer Tokinho to the stage and received a kiss on the neck of her husband, businessman Monilton Moura.

Xand Avião and Solange Almeida had a long hug for two moments during the presentation. Gkay cried with emotion holding the two singers’ hands. Together, they opened the duets to the sound of the volume three album, “Que Tontos Que Loucos”.