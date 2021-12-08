Xbox Game Pass will have 4 releases announced at TGA 2021

The official Xbox Game Pass for PC Twitter account shared a humorous screenshot to announce that we will have 4 more exclusive releases announced during The Game Awards 2021. This means the games will be available in the Game Pass PC catalog the same day on that become available worldwide.

The company decided to play a joke: a “confidential” email sent by an alleged employee named Melissa to the team is leaked, confirming the already published list of games that will come on the platform on day one and citing another 4 announced in the awards. “Thank you, Melissa,” says the account in the publication. Check out:

Thank you Melissa pic.twitter.com/shmfYt5tCo — Xbox Game Pass For PC (@XboxGamePassPC) December 6, 2021

“Hello time! EXTREMELY CONFIDENTIAL INFORMATION HERE! During The Game Awards, we will announce 4 additional games arriving on Day One on the PC Game Pass, at the top of our already elite list!” says ‘Melissa McGamepass’.

Also in the publication, Microsoft Corporation’s “Senior Executive Vice President, General Video Game Communications Lieutenant” lists the scope of games already announced to arrive on launch day:

And finally, send the other 4 games that will still be announced during the TGA. However, all of them are labeled “Written” or “Edited”.

For now, we don’t know if the 4 games mentioned are previously announced titles, exclusive to Xbox or games that haven’t been revealed yet. Anyway, we’ll know very soon during the show, which takes place on December 9th, Thursday at 22:00 GMT.

If you want to check out everything from TGA 2021, don’t miss Voxel’s live, which starts at 7pm on December 9th and will have lots of discussions and simultaneous translation!