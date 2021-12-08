Xiaomi denies that MIUI employees use iPhones to escape interface bugs

Although the MIUI team doesn’t require everyone to use a cell phone, almost all (over 95%) are using Xiaomi phones , and the few remaining percentages are basically iPhones.

Jin Fan, head of the brand’s proprietary interface, said the company does not force its employees to use Xiaomi smartphones.

Information began circulating in Chinese forums that not even MIUI developers use devices equipped with the software. That’s because it contains a lot of bugs. In some cases, netizens asked: if MIUI employees don’t use MIUI how can they fix the problems?

Known for developing an interface that for many years has been compared to iOS, Xiaomi went public this week denying some rumors involving the MIUI 13 development team.

In summary, the executive was more direct: one in ten MIUI employees actually uses an iPhone. Furthermore, Jin Fan mentioned that his smartphone for the past nine years has always been a Xiaomi and that he currently uses the CIVI.

Commenting on the matter, another employee echoed and said that it is difficult not to use a Xiaomi cell phone when working for Xiaomi itself. Fang Ming explains:

The brand’s devices bring some important integrations that make life and work easier for employees. The Xiaomi smartphone comes with a work badge, meal vouchers, bank cards, bus cards, community access cards, car keys and so on. Also, the device connects with Mijia ecosystem at home, which is very convenient.

Finally, Jin Fan explains that, as a product manager, it is sometimes important to use competitor devices to learn and improve your own portfolio. However, this use is not as a personal device.