‘You won’t interrupt me,’ says judge to firefighter in the judgment of the Kiss nightclub case – Country

The position of the judge responsible for the judgment on the fire in kiss club, Orlando Faccini Neto, again called the attention of spectators who followed the session on Tuesday (7). During the testimony of the director of the Administrative Department of the Military Fire Department, Gerson da Rosa Pereira, the magistrate raised the tone of voice when interrupted by the witness.

“You won’t interrupt me,” he repeated several times.

Gerson was Chief of Staff of the fire department of Santa Maria at the time of the fire. he was the first to be condemned criminally for the tragedy, for procedural fraud, in 2015.

The witness began to answer the judge’s questions before 3:00 pm. When asked by the Public Ministry, Gerson was uncomfortable with the questions, stating that the issues were already the subject of police investigations and legal proceedings, so he had “no obligation to know”.

Faccini Neto scolded the firefighter and said that he I wasn’t giving the same treatment to the prosecutor Lucia Helena Callergari, from the MP. “All the questions, you answered minimally, directing your head, at least, towards the interlocutor. Now, Dr Lúcia is asking questions and it’s the second question that you don’t address to her and to me. Let’s answer the questions. questions, it’s simple,” he claimed.

The director continued to question the content of the questions asked by the prosecutor, and the magistrate countered. “I’m not inferring any embarrassment. It is necessary to understand that you have dealt with a number of technical issues that may not be related to your functions when other people have asked you. She is dealing with similar issues that the other arguers have dealt with you. I believe the questions she is asking you are choosing [responder ou não]”, said Faccini Neto.

The interpellation continued for a few more minutes, but after the witness complained of tiredness, Faccini decided to suspend the session for 1 hour for dinner. In all, the testimonial lasted five hours.