YouTube Music gets new widget complete with Material You on Android 12

YouTube Music just got a brand new widget to decorate the home screen on Android 12. The add-on is far more robust than the current app accessory: resizable to varying proportions and equipped with shortcuts to listen to music without having to open the program.

On Android, the add-on for YouTube Music it is called “Recently Played” (“Recently Played”, in free translation). The widget embraces the Material You design, as expected, and attaches shortcuts to the main screen to play recently listened albums, playlists and tracks in the app — just tap the board to start listening.

The new YouTube Music widget can be adjusted to various sizes — the bigger it is, the more functions it offers (Image: Playback/9to5Google)

The default widget size in the app grid is 5×2, but it can be adjusted as needed. In the smallest possible size, it features only the last track played in the app and the play button, just like the traditional add-on. The bigger it is, the more functions, buttons and playlists appear.

For those more interested in home screen aesthetics, the accessory is quite flexible and stylish. There’s probably at least some tool size that fits the home screen layout, even if that means giving up one function or another. As for the colors, of course, they are all adapted to the prevailing tone of the wallpaper.

The novelty is included in version 4.55.55 of the YouTube Music application, according to the 9to5Google website. As it is a novelty with a lot of appeal for colors, rounded corners and everything else, it may be exclusive to Android 12, but it would not be a surprise if Android 11 or earlier also receive it eventually.

If you already have a cell phone with the new Robozinho System and have not yet received the YouTube Music accessory, check the Play Store to download pending updates. Chances are, the new thing should be distributed piecemeal, so it may take some time to catch up with your device.

Source: 9to5Google