YouTuber diver finds car in river with bodies of teenagers missing 21 years ago – Monet

+



Erin Foster and Jeremy Bechtel’s car found by youtuber and diver Jeremy Sides (Photo: YouTube)

Youtuber and diver Jeremy Sides unraveled a 21-year-old mystery in the city of Sparta, Tennessee. He shared a video on his channel showing the instant he finds the car and the bodies of Erin Foster and Jeremy Bechtel, missing since April 3, 2000.

Watch the video shared by Sides at the end of the text. The video shows youtuber’s investigative work, his dives into a local river, the moment he finds the car, and the removal of the vehicle by Sparta authorities. The video currently accumulates more than 296,000 views.

know more

Erin Foster and Jeremy Bechtel have been missing since 2000 (Photo: YouTube)

know more

Erin Foster and Jeremy Bechtel were last seen on the night of April 3, 2000, on a tour of Foster’s Pontiac Grand Am. After years of inconclusive investigations into their disappearance, the case had even been dismissed by Sparta police.

know more

The license plate of the car found by Jeremy Sides (Photo: YouTube)

know more

With just over 99,000 subscribers to his YouTube channel, Sides began his investigations in Sparta last November. After pointing out the growing suspicions of the local population that Erin and Jeremy had crashed their car into the river that surrounds the city, he retraced the route that would have been taken by the two and found the possible location of the vehicle’s crash.

know more

Erin Foster and Jeremy Bechtel’s car found by Jeremy Sides (Photo: YouTube)

know more

With underwater cameras, Sides found the vehicle that Erin and Jeremy were in when they died. The video shared by him shows the instant when he confirms that it is the same vehicle, exposing the license plate. YouTuber later celebrated: “I’m speechless, I’m very happy to have found you. I’m just really sad that they ended up like this.”

know more

Youtuber and diver Jeremy Sides (Photo: YouTube)

know more

In an interview with the North American TV channel NewsChannel 5, a resident of Sparta celebrated the youtuber find: “I want to thank Jeremy from the bottom of my heart. He has no idea what this means for our community. Jeremy, until your death, you’ll have a whole community willing to do anything for you, just ask.”

know more

Despite being the vehicle in which Erin Foster and Jeremy Bechtel were, the remains found inside the car will still undergo DNA testing so that their identities can be confirmed. Watch the video shared by Jeremy Sides below: