YouTuber finds car with bodies missing for over 20 years

A YouTuber diver shared this week a video showing the long investigation he made to find a car at the bottom of a river in Tennessee, United States, with the bodies of two young men who disappeared 21 years ago.

Jeremy Sides shows on his YouTube channel, with just under 100,000 subscribers, images of objects he retrieves from the bottom of rivers and seas. The last video already has more than 296,000 views and shows the moments in which the man finds the vehicle and also the work of authorities to remove the car.

couple missing in car

Erin Foster and Jeremy Bechtel disappeared on April 3, 2000 while riding in a Pontiac Grand Am. After inconclusive searches, the case had already been closed by authorities.

However, Sides relied on reports from city residents to map the area of ​​the river where the car might be. The population’s suspicions were that the couple had actually fallen into the water.

The Youtuber confirmed that it was the car that was missing from the license plate. “I’m speechless, I’m very happy to have found them. I’m just really sad that they ended up like this,” he says in the video.

“I want to thank Jeremy from the bottom of my heart. He has no idea what this means for our community. Jeremy, until your death, you’ll have a whole community willing to do anything for you, just ask,” one resident of the city told NewsChannel 5. Police will still carry out DNA tests to confirm the identity of the couple.

