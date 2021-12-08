Youtuber finds car with bodies of teenagers missing 21 years ago

posted on 12/08/2021 11:59 AM / updated on 12/8/2021 12:01 PM



(credit: Reproduction/Youtube)

Youtuber Jeremy Sides unraveled a 21-year-old mystery in the state of Tennessee, in the United States. He recently shared a video on his channel. Exploring with Nug, revealing the moment he finds the car and the bodies of teenagers Erin Foster and Jeremy Bechtel, missing since 2000.

The couple was last seen on the night of April 3, 2000, while riding in Erin’s car, a Pontiac Grand Am. After years of inconclusive investigations into the disappearance, the case had even been given. by terminated by Sparta, Tennessee city police.

Sides started his investigations in Sparta in November on his channel. He relied on reports from city residents to map the area of ​​the river where the car might be. The population’s suspicions were that the couple had actually fallen into the water. With these investigations, he started the first video:

The new video shows the investigation work, with underwater cameras. Sides found the vehicle in which Erin and Jeremy’s remains were. He reports the instant he confirms that it is the vehicle, exposing the license plate. It also showed the instant removal of the car by local authorities.

After pulling out of the vehicle, he commented, “I’m speechless, I’m so happy I found them. I’m just so sad that they ended up like this.”

Police will still carry out DNA tests to confirm the couple’s identity, even though the car they found has been confirmed to be Foster’s.

“I want to thank Jeremy from the bottom of my heart. He has no idea what this means for our community. Jeremy, until your death, you will have a whole community willing to do anything for you, just ask,” he said. a city dweller to the canal NewsChannel 5.

