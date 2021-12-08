Yuri Alberto was charged at half-time between Inter x Atlético-GO

Center forward Yuri Alberto heard strong charges from Inter’s colleagues at half-time against Atlético-GO, yesterday (6), which ended 2-1 for the opponent. In the Beira-Rio locker room, he was the target of complaints for not having passed the ball in two moments that could have been decisive.

The first occurred when the match was 0 – 0. At the 15th minute, the forward received a deep shot by Lindoso, inside the area, and Taison had a free kick on the opposite side. He preferred the conclusion and kicked over Fernando Miguel.

The game continued and, in the next minute, Yuri received a cross from Moses face to face with the goalkeeper of Dragão and hit unbalanced, out, weak, wasting another chance.

Colorado’s only goal in the game was his, in the 32nd minute, when he completed a cross by Cuesta with his chest. But five minutes later he had another odd chance on his feet. In a counterattack, there were three Inter players against two rivals. Yuri, in possession of the ball, had Edenilson on the right and Taison on the left and could have played for either of them, but he preferred to hold and, even with both markers closing in front of him, he hit a goal. The ball bounced off the mark and the chance was lost. Taison, on the rebound, no longer angled, threw it out.

Still in the first half, Atlético-GO tied in a beautiful hit by Baralhas and turned with a goal from Janderson after a cross. It was the password for Yuri to receive charges in the locker rooms.

According to the UOL Sport, the tone of complaint came from his colleagues. The individualism in both moments generated discontent among the comrades. After the match, coach Diego Aguirre cited the chance to “kill the game”.

“We didn’t play a good game, but we had the chance to kill the game. Football is like that, sometimes when you don’t kill, you end up suffering. Maybe it could have been different there,” he said. “When everyone wins, when they lose too. Each one has a measure of responsibility and no one runs away from it. The truth is that the team was irregular. We had good things, good times, and bad ones too. The criticism is fair, we have to assume that’s because the team was not at the level we wanted,” he added.

Internacional ends its participation in the Brasileirão this Thursday, against Red Bull Bragantino. There is still a chance of winning a place in the next Libertadores, but for that it is necessary to win and have combined results.